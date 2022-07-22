In a very interesting book, Sinan Aral, a researcher at MITidentifies 3 fundamental components that characterize a social network: first of all there is the way in which social relations are structured; then there is the algorithm, and then the process content selection and presentation; finally, the device through which you access.

In recent months, at least two of these 3 fundamental components have changed on Instagram: Meta’s social network has changed the feed, inserting, with increasing frequency, also posts that are not from people we have chosen to follow. In other words, it has changed its social structure, favoring (at least in intention) the discovery of new contents and users. At the same time, the algorithm has also changed, now called upon not only to organize posts from followed profiles, but also on the basis of interests expressed or not.

This is an important change, which the company is carrying out to chase TikTok, whose run that began at the beginning of 2020 does not seem to stop. I’m gradual changes, but which are slowly having an impact on the identity of the platform, which many seem to no longer recognize. In fact, particularly in the last few weeks, the browsing experience has changed dramatically – suggested posts and advertising have flooded much of the feedmaking Instagram substantially unrecognizable even compared to not even a month ago.

It is only the first step of a update which is intended to change the design of the app as well, which will become a full-screen video and content platform. Like TikTok, in short. What many people don’t know, though, is that there is a way out – there are a number of settings that can help you recover your pre-update experience. We have selected 3 useful ones right away.

Mute suggested posts

At the moment, Instagram allows us to clean up the feed from recommended posts, those that come from profiles that we do not follow and that are reported on the basis of our interests. Just scroll through the homepage and, as soon as you see a suggested content, click on the 3 dots at the top right and to select I do not care. At that point a menu opens: by clicking on Pause all suggested posts in the feed for 30 daysyou get the elimination of this kind of content, even if only for a month (but a month later you can repeat the operation).

Use alternative feeds

Not everyone knows, but In early 2022, Instagram unveiled two new possibilities for viewing posts on the platform. The first is the one called Favorites, a version of the feed in chronological order that offers the possibility to select a group of favorites (in fact) that appears before all the others Followed, always from the most recent to the oldest content. The second is instead a feed in reverse chronological order, without any intervention by the user or the algorithm.

The two options can be chosen by clicking on the top left on the Instagram message, even if there is a problem, which also applies to the chronological version of Facebook: the selection is canceled when the application is exited. In other words, remember to change the feed type every time you log in.

Instagram su desktop

Also for this platform, created for mobile use, there is a desktop version. And it’s a version that, at least for now, it has remained out of the updates released on smartphones in recent months. In other words, it’s the good old algorithmic feed, which only offers us the content published by the profiles we have chosen to follow.