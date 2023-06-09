How to find the right intimate cleanser? The importance of vaginal pH

The choice of intimate cleanser is important for the respect and health of the vaginal pH. But how to navigate among the various products?

Il intimate pH changes according to the stages of life that women go through. But what is it about? Vaginal pH is one defense tool against the attack and proliferation of bacteria. In fact it can be considered as a natural defense of the vagina and it can be acid if between 0 and six, neutral if equal to 7 and basic or alkaline if it ranges between 8 and 14. The hormonal fluctuations that characterize the various periods of a woman’s life change the vaginal pH.

To measure it, just buy special tools for sale in pharmacies. Generally, the pH is neutral until puberty, at this stage of life the genitals do not yet have a defense system, so a high level of protection is needed. THEn childbearing age, the vaginal pH is between 3.5 and 4.5, there is the presence of estrogen and for this there is a certain degree of protection against the proliferation of bacteria.

In menopause: vaginal pH is presented as neutral, the production of estrogen collapses and for this reason it is very important to pay particular attention to the care and hygiene of intimate areas. These are indications of a generic nature, to know your vaginal pH acidity level it is necessary to measure it. But how to choose the intimate cleanser best suited to your needs?

How to choose the right intimate cleanser for your needs?

It’s actually easier than you might think! What is important it is to always keep in mind that one must proceed in compliance with one’s natural pH. Therefore, if the pH is acidic, you will have to move towards the purchase of a detergent with an acid pH, if neutral towards one with a neutral pH and so on. A product for intimate hygiene should then carry out an antiseptic action without being aggressive. For this reason it is advisable to move towards the purchase of natural products based on Aloe or Chamomile for example.

Another rule to respect to keep the balance of the vaginal bacterial flora unchanged is to Don’t overdo the washing! In fact, it is enough to wash once a day with a delicate detergent, and increase the frequency when menstruation arrives. Exaggerating with hygiene can compromise the health of the vulva, in any case if you have doubts on the subject it is advisable to consult a gynecologist who will be able to indicate how to act correctly.