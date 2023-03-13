Whether it’s a classic nursing home, assisted living or shared nursing home: there are now suitable forms of living for every need. We explain how they work.

living in old age. New living and care models are competing with the classic nursing home. © Getty Images / Niedring Drentwett

Living independently, aging with dignity, experiencing community. There are many reasons why people think about where they or their relatives can live if they can no longer live at home. Not least because of reports about the staff shortage in nursing and reports about the sometimes poor conditions in some nursing homes, people are also looking for alternative forms of living and housing in old age.

But not every facility is the same, many nursing homes are very good. If there are deficiencies, those in need of care can take action. The care experts from Stiftung Warentest have compared the different types of housing, tell you when which type of housing is best, and give tips on the subject.