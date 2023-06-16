How to free a stuffy nose: night remedies

Do you have a stuffy nose that bothers you and you don’t know how to do it? With these remedies you can finally rest without problems.

A stuffy nose is a problem that is very annoying for those who suffer from it, as it is accompanied by a runny nose, sneezing and pain. In addition to pharmacological remedies, you can also opt for some natural remedies that help reduce the discomfort. In this way, at least momentarily, it will be possible to experience a general relief that will at least allow us to rest peacefully.

To prevent this situation, we need to think about strengthening the immune system. In this way, the disturbances deriving from viruses and bacteria that attack our body can be counteracted. It is essential to have a healthy lifestyle and pay attention to the general state of health. Now let’s find out the generic remedies and those that can help us sleep.

Remedies for stuffy nose

The general remedies in the case of nasal congestion see in addition to the use of decongestant drugs, natural methods. The first involves suffumiges with sodium bicarbonate or eucalyptus, with which you need to make compresses with warm-damp cloths directly on the nose. Then there are the nasal washes, both with physiological solution and with hypertonic solution. This cleanses the nasal cavity. Of the two options, the hypertonic solution is always preferred, because it decreases swelling.

Drinking hot drinks can also help, herbal teas and broths are the perfect solution. The application of lukewarm olive oil in the nostril and hot showers are also useful to clear the nose. In addition, the nose should be blown gently to avoid increasing redness. Finally, you have to pay attention to hygiene, just wash your hands often and use disposable handkerchiefs.

As for the remedies during sleep, we can rely on various solutions. This will make it easier to rest. A first option is to humidify the air in the room, an action particularly recommended in winter. This is because heating tends to dry the air excessively, so with the help of vaporizers and humidifiers you can find a solution. In fact, these products allow you to restore the right humidity in the room, allowing the nose and throat to remain hydrated during sleep.

A second option sees fundamental sleep with the head of the bed raised by 15-20 cm. This is possible through the use of pillows, which allow the correct drainage of liquids. Finally, airing the room in the morning is useful for eliminating the toxins that form during the night.