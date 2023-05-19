How to freeze fresh fish to avoid the proliferation of bacteria and parasites: many are wrong

Raw fish is dangerous because it is rich in bacteria and parasites which risk proliferating if adequate conservation is not carried out.
If many have the habit of freezing their newly purchased groceries, equally many are those who have the habit of freezing freshly bought fish. Especially if you have made a large supply and you don’t have the possibility to consume it all, it is inevitable to ask your beloved freezer for help.
The only useful way to avoid health risks, in fact, is to freeze fish, even if fresh, thus avoiding reducing the risk of any bacterial proliferation. Here, but how to do it? Many people have the habit of freezing fish, but everyone does it the wrong way. Let’s find out the steps to follow together.
How to properly freeze fresh fish
Among the many foods for which the freezing process is considered necessary, fish – even if purchased fresh – is certainly in first place. Many, as we said, already do it, but few know how to do it correctly. So let’s find out together what to do to freeze this food in the best way, avoiding the proliferation of bacteria and health risks.
The ideal temperature for freezing fish is at minus 18 degrees so as to preserve its taste, integrity and avoid any health problems. However, not all types can be frozen, especially if they have already been purchased frozen. In fact, it should be considered that fish purchased as “fresh” already undergoes a freezing process on board before being thawed and sold. Unless you have the little fisherman who comes directly under the house, this is the procedure to ensure its conservation:
- Fish can be frozen for a maximum of six months, not more than. Fatty fish like salmon and tuna have a shelf life of up to 3 months. Octopuses, squids and cuttlefish can reach 4 months instead. In general it would be useful not to have food frozen for so long;
- The key thing is to pay attention to the freezing procedure. If possible, start shopping with a fridge bag to keep the fish intact. Back home, clean it properly, remove each part, rinse it with running water and then dab it with paper towels. Once dry, place it inside a bag suitable for freezing suitable size, eliminate the air by squeezing it and then put it in the freezer. You have to pay attention to the air because it causes proliferation germs e bacteria and it is very dangerous. If you have the habit of consuming large quantities of fish or freezing many products, it is useful to evaluate the purchase of a vacuum-packed product. On the market there are machines perfectly suitable for domestic use for twenty euros and they are very useful for minimizing risks and eliminating any waste, also having a greater value for the space in the freezer.