How to freeze fresh fish to avoid the proliferation of bacteria and parasites: many are wrong

Raw fish is dangerous because it is rich in bacteria and parasites which risk proliferating if adequate conservation is not carried out.

If many have the habit of freezing their newly purchased groceries, equally many are those who have the habit of freezing freshly bought fish. Especially if you have made a large supply and you don’t have the possibility to consume it all, it is inevitable to ask your beloved freezer for help.

The only useful way to avoid health risks, in fact, is to freeze fish, even if fresh, thus avoiding reducing the risk of any bacterial proliferation. Here, but how to do it? Many people have the habit of freezing fish, but everyone does it the wrong way. Let’s find out the steps to follow together.

How to properly freeze fresh fish

Among the many foods for which the freezing process is considered necessary, fish – even if purchased fresh – is certainly in first place. Many, as we said, already do it, but few know how to do it correctly. So let’s find out together what to do to freeze this food in the best way, avoiding the proliferation of bacteria and health risks.

The ideal temperature for freezing fish is at minus 18 degrees so as to preserve its taste, integrity and avoid any health problems. However, not all types can be frozen, especially if they have already been purchased frozen. In fact, it should be considered that fish purchased as “fresh” already undergoes a freezing process on board before being thawed and sold. Unless you have the little fisherman who comes directly under the house, this is the procedure to ensure its conservation: