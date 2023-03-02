Some areas of the adult brain contain quiescent or dormant neural stem cells that can potentially be reactivated to form new neurons. However, the transition from quiescence to proliferation is still poorly understood.

A team led by scientists from University of Geneva (UNIGE) and Lausanne (UNIL) discovered the importance of cellular metabolism in this process and identified how to awaken these neural stem cells and reactivate them. Biologists have managed to increase the number of new neurons in the brains of adult and even elderly mice. These results, promising for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, are published in the journal “Science Advances“.

Newly produced neurons (red) in the dentate gyrus with cell nuclei (blue) and an immature neuron marker (green). © Knobloch Lab – UNIL

Neural stem cells (NSCs) persist in certain brain regions even after the brain is fully formed and can create new neurons throughout life. This biological phenomenon, called adult neurogenesis, is important for specific functions such as learning and memory processes. However, in the adult brain, these stem cells become more silent or ‘dormant’ and reduce their capacity for renewal and differentiation.

By knowing the metabolic pathways that distinguish active from dormant cells, scientists can wake up dormant cells by changing their mitochondrial metabolism.

These results shed new light on the role of cellular metabolism in the regulation of neurogenesis. In the long run, these findings could lead to potential treatments for conditions such as depression or neurodegenerative diseases.

Read the full text of the article:

Mitochondrial pyruvate metabolism regulates the activation of quiescent adult neural stem cells

BY FRANCESCO PETRELLI, VALENTINA SCANDELLA, SYLVIE MONTESSUIT, NICOLA ZAMBONI, JEAN-CLAUDE MARTINOU, MARLEN KNOBLOCH

SCIENCE ADVANCES 1 Mar 2023 Vol 9, Issue 9 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.add5220

Source:Universities of Geneva (UNIGE)