Home Health How to get back a stolen iPhone?Don’t choke on thieves… just do it first | Community Platform | Digital
Health

How to get back a stolen iPhone?Don’t choke on thieves… just do it first | Community Platform | Digital

by admin
How to get back a stolen iPhone?Don’t choke on thieves… just do it first | Community Platform | Digital

Katrina Audrey from the United States recently shared how to retrieve his stolen iPhone through TikTok. Originally, he thought that the thief would destroy his mobile phone, so that he could not locate his iPhone. back to your iPhone.

According to “PHONE ARENA” report, Katrina shared that you must first find relatives and friends who are willing to borrow your iPhone, or use other iOS devices, then go to your FACE ID and password, turn on location services, and after finding “Find my iPhone”, make sure Turn on Find my iPhone, Find my Network, and Send Last Location.

It’s important to set up your iPhone correctly, which, as Katrina says, allows your phone to be found even in airplane or off mode. And because of this setting, he traced the escape route of the thief with his mobile phone, from Chicago to Illinois, and stopped in a small house.

Although the location of the phone was found,But Katrina did not go to the door to retrieve the phone directly, but called the local police station to report to the police that her phone had been stolen, provided the location of the thief, and asked the police to go to the thief’s location to help retrieve her iPhone.

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

How to get back a stolen iPhone?don’t choke on the thief… do it first

Katrina Audrey from the United States recently shared how to retrieve his stolen iPhone through TikTok. Originally, he thought that the thief would destroy his mobile phone, so that he could not locate his iPhone. back to your iPhone.

Celebrate International Cat Day! Google search for these Easter egg keywords and there are cats on the screen

In addition to Father’s Day, August 8 is also the annual International Cat Day. Some netizens found that as long as you search for “cat” on Google, the screen will show cat paw eggs and super healing cat meowing!

shock! Twitter confirms that at least 5.4 million accounts have been leaked

Twitter has confirmed that some accounts using fake names to hide their real identities were affected before it completed patching a system vulnerability in January this year.

“Grand Theft Auto” new game level?The game company responded with 3 points

Take-Two Interactive said at an earlier earnings conference that Rockstar Games’ new “Grand Theft Auto” series is in full swing, clarifying the market’s claim that the development of this game is hampered.

Support Taiwan’s local YouTuber network to recommend these “channels are exquisite”

Many people watch YouTube in their spare time to pass the time. A netizen said recently that because of the recent military exercises of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, he decided to unsubscribe from some mainland YouTubers, but found that there were no channels left to watch, so he asked the netizen “What are the The content of the channel is exquisite, there will not be too much professional content, it is worth watching?”

Lose the robot! The bitter master bought a PS5 in 2 years, “Should I buy a PS5 Pro”?Insiders point out 3 keys

It has been nearly two years since the launch of Sony’s new-generation game console PlayStation 5 (PS5), and players are still dissatisfied that they cannot buy the “original price” console. A bitter owner said a few days ago that he had never bought a PS5, and asked whether it should not be too late to buy an upgraded version of the “PS5 Pro”? Attract netizens to discuss.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy