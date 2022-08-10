Katrina Audrey from the United States recently shared how to retrieve his stolen iPhone through TikTok. Originally, he thought that the thief would destroy his mobile phone, so that he could not locate his iPhone. back to your iPhone.

According to “PHONE ARENA” report, Katrina shared that you must first find relatives and friends who are willing to borrow your iPhone, or use other iOS devices, then go to your FACE ID and password, turn on location services, and after finding “Find my iPhone”, make sure Turn on Find my iPhone, Find my Network, and Send Last Location.

It’s important to set up your iPhone correctly, which, as Katrina says, allows your phone to be found even in airplane or off mode. And because of this setting, he traced the escape route of the thief with his mobile phone, from Chicago to Illinois, and stopped in a small house.

Although the location of the phone was found,But Katrina did not go to the door to retrieve the phone directly, but called the local police station to report to the police that her phone had been stolen, provided the location of the thief, and asked the police to go to the thief’s location to help retrieve her iPhone.

