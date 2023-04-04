Dedicated skills and voice commands: here’s how to get back in shape at home with the help of Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant

Pay attention because we are about to explain to you how to get fit at home taking advantage of a personal trainer who is always available and who will work for you (almost) for free.

Whether you live off sport, you love to practice physical activity for the sake of keeping fit or you try to carve out time to do some physical exercise, perhaps directly at home: for everyone, the perfect ally is Alexail personal trainer ideal per train in an effective, easy and fun waywhenever you want and even for a few minutes, taking advantage of all the convenience of voice commands.

How to use Alexa to get back in shape

Tramite i Alexa-enabled devicesit’s possible better manage and organize your workoutsfor example, setting gods exercise timerso you don’t have to look at your watch every time.

In fact, users can ask at any time “Alexa, how much time left?” o “Alexa, pause/resume timer”to have everything under control and within earshot.

Or, creating one Routine specific to find the right grit in the morning, you can ask Alexa to wake you up with your favorite song before going to the gym.

Even the setting of memorandum it can be invaluable in making sure you don’t forget about training while you are immersed in the day’s commitments.

But time will no longer be a problem: Alexa provides several dedicated Skills to train in a limited period of time.

Saying, for example, “Alexa, apri seven minute workout” it is possible to access a seven-minute high-intensity training program or by opening the Skill 5 Minute Workout: Core and Cardiousers can practice some quick exercises to do at home in just five minutes.

And there are also Skills for specific needs, such as Pushup Workout | Pushups for push-ups, or Sit Up Workouts | Tones your abs to tone up and get a six-pack that everyone will envy.

