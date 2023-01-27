If you are looking for new motivation to exercise, try February 5, the perfect challenge to get back in shape while having fun

February is the month when the good New Year’s proposals of going to the gym and playing sports begin and weigh on the daily routine. But luckily it comes in handy there challenge February 5.

It consists of challenging yourself to do physical activities that you wouldn’t normally do.

It is in fact a virtual fitness challenge that encourages you to get out of your routine and do something form of physical activity that is different from the usual. These activities must be at least 5, all different.

For example, if you normally use the equipment in the gym for your exercise, then you might try doing a pilates class or a spinning class. Or, again, to start run or go swimming, or ride a bike.

Green light for other sports too: sign up for a lesson in tennis or to a gym for climbing.

In short, find the option that you like best and test yourself. The important thing, to pass the February 5 challenge, is to do at least 5 motor activities you don’t usually do.

The benefits of physical activity

The goal of the February 5 challenge is to challenge yourself to (re)approach physical activity and to get in shape in a fun way. Taking part in it will only do you good.

Being physically active indeed has so many benefits.

Primarily on a physical level. In fact, moving helps maintain a regular body weightessential for human health and well-being. Movement also helps strengthen bones and musclesdelaying aging and improving the ability to carry out daily activities

Not only that: doing regular sporting activity can reduce the risk of serious illnesssuch as coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer, and can also reduce the risk of premature death by up to 30%.

**One minute of physical activity a day is enough to live longer**

Physical activity has various benefits also for our mental health. In fact, it has been shown that it can improve brain health and increase self-esteem. Playing sports also helps improve mood, sleep quality and energy levelsas well as a reduce the risk of stress and anxiety.