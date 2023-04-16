How to get calcium from eggshells, they’re worth gold: very useful

We often throw away egg shells but they are an important source of calcium. Here’s how to get calcium from eggshells quickly and accurately!

Eggs are a complete food and very nutritiousas they provide protein of high biological value, vitamins, minerals and unsaturated fats. Among the minerals contained in eggs, football it is one of the most important because it contributes to the health of bones, muscles and nerves.

Nutritional properties of egg shells

In the yolk we can find approx 50 mg of calcium per pound, while the shell of an egg of medium size contains about 750-800 mg. We can use the egg shell as a natural calcium supplement, after cleaning, drying and pulverizing. The presence of vitamin D in the yolk promotes the body’s absorption of calcium, which helps prevent osteoporosis, maintain healthy teeth and a regulate blood pressure.

I egg shells contain a number of beneficial minerals for our body, including strontium, fluoride, magnesium and selenium. The porous surface of the shells allows for correct ventilation of the egg, avoiding slow dehydration and guaranteeing its freshness. Furthermore, this feature means that the shells can absorb any odors or contaminants present in the surrounding environment.

The color of the shells varies according to the breed of chicken that produced them, but this has no influence on the nutritional or gastronomic properties. The inner membrane of the shells, formed by keratin and collagenhas regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties, useful for joint and skin health.

Is eating eggshells really safe?

The Salmonella enteritidis it is a microorganism that can cause serious gastrointestinal disturbances such as abdominal cramps, nausea, emesis, diarrhea and fever. The bacterium can be present inside or on the surface raw or undercooked eggs. In order for them to become safe to eat, they must be cooked at one temperature of at least 70°C for at least 10 minutes. This temperature also protects against any germs present on the surface of the eggs.

How to reuse calcium in eggshells

Learned that after boiling it is safe to eat eggshells, let’s see below the steps necessary to extract calcium from eggshells. Thoroughly clean the egg shells with running water, eliminating any residues of egg white or yolk;

with running water, eliminating any residues of egg white or yolk; Put the shells in a pot with plenty of water and bring to the boil . Boil for about 20 minutes to make them sterile and kill bacteria;

. Boil for about 20 minutes to make them sterile and kill bacteria; Drain the shells and dry them well with a kitchen towel or paper towel. If desired, remove the collagen-rich inner membrane. Chop the egg shells with a blender, coffee grinder or pestle and mortar until a homogeneous powder is obtained;

with a blender, coffee grinder or pestle and mortar until a homogeneous powder is obtained; Store the eggshell powder in an airtight glass jar in a cool and dry place;

Eggshell powder can be used as a natural calcium supplement in savory or sweet dishes, smoothies or water. It is recommended not to take more than half a teaspoon a day so as not to exceed the daily calcium requirement. Additionally, eggshell powder can be used to enrich compost or potting soil for houseplants.

Eggs are also a good source of vitamin B12, biotin, phosphorus and iron. It is recommended to consume up to four eggs a week, preferably cooked lightly, for example boiled or prepared as an omelette without adding oil.