How to get potted plants ready for spring | > – Guide

Status: 04/17/2023 2:56 p.m As soon as the temperatures rise in spring, many potted plants can be brought out of their winter quarters. Which flowers are allowed outside and what should you watch out for?

On the first warm days of spring, many garden and balcony owners want to get their potted plants out of their winter quarters and get them ready for the new gardening season. Basically, overwintered plants should not be placed outside too early in the year. Since there can still be frost up until the ice saints in mid-May, plants that are particularly sensitive to cold, such as Citrus plants or summer flowers such as geraniums, fuchsias and dahlias are only then brought outside or protected with fleece, for example, on very cold nights.

Slow Adaptation: From winter quarters to outdoors

Sensitive plants often do not find optimal site conditions in their winter quarters, above all there is a lack of light. It is all the more important to gradually get the plants used to outdoor conditions again in spring. First, the plant should be in a shady place and then gradually (every two to four days) get used to the sun.

A fleece can also protect the plants from excessive solar radiation. Hard-leaved pot plants such as oleander, hemp palm, camellia, laurel or fig tree can go outside before the ice saints, they usually suffer a lot in the winter quarters. There is a lack of light and it is often too humid or too dry.

Check plants for pest infestation

Before the plants go outside, one should check whether they are infested by pests such as aphids. The long, thin, almost whitish shoots, the so-called Geiltriebe, are particularly often affected. They occur when plants are in the dark and get little light. These shoots are particularly susceptible to diseases and pests. Cut back such shoots and remove the aphids in the process. The new shoots grow much more vigorously due to the spring light. In spring, potted plants also need to be watered and fertilized regularly again.

For strong plants: repot regularly

Potted plants should be repotted regularly – at the latest when the plant dries out too quickly, i.e. has to be watered more than every third day in normal weather conditions, or tips over in a light wind. In these cases, it is advisable to choose a larger pot that offers two to five centimeters of space for fresh substrate around the ball.

If the plant has not been repotted for several years, you should try to get the old soil out of the root ball as much as possible. Then shorten the roots a little all around with the scissors and place the plant in the new bucket. Carefully fill the bucket with fresh soil, including between the roots. Leave about five centimeters of air up to the top edge of the bucket.

Further information Palm trees should be repotted about every five years, preferably in early May. Gardening professional Peter Rasch gives tips. more See also Pomegranate: that's why you won't be able to do without it anymore Perennials, roses or fruit and vegetables: Many plants also grow in tubs without any problems. How long do they stay beautiful? more Terracotta or plastic? When choosing the flower pot, the look should not be the only deciding factor. An overview. more Special soil for tomatoes, roses or herbs is usually significantly more expensive than conventional soil. Is it worth buying? more