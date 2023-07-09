How to get rid of (annoying) stains on your hands: all the most useful tips

Spots on the hands are an unsightly sign of aging that can cause discomfort in women. Here are tips for eliminating them.

Stopping time and the progress of aging on the skin is difficult but not impossible. So when it comes to the spots on your hands, it is possible to act both before and after their appearance to avoid their formation or to eliminate them altogether.

But why are they formed? These signs of aging are simply due to thehyperpigmentation, a phenomenon that affects everyone with age. Just as wrinkles appear on the face and neck, so do these small dark patches on the hands.

How to get rid of dark spots on hands? The best tips

Spots on the hands can cause discomfort and self-doubt in women. They immediately make you appear “older”, even if you follow a tough skin care regime for the face, dress youthfully and do exhausting gym sessions in the gym! But there is a way to prevent and cure these annoying signs of aging.

How to get rid of dark spots on hands? The best advice – tantasalute.it

Dark spots on hands are often caused by UV damage. For this reason, to prevent them, it is always better to use a sunscreen with an anti-UV filter before leaving the house. And, since they are due to a deposition of melanin on the skin, they can be lightened with specific anti-stain products. There are several products on the market designed for this purpose. Simply look for those with the right ingredients which, in this case, they must be “lightening”. The most effective ingredients are alpha hydroxy acids, vitamin C and retinoids, which have brightening properties.

We then move on to creams that contain Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and urea which, in addition to having a moisturizing action, prevent wrinkles and all the other signs of aging, such as loss of tone and elasticity. Other ingredients to look for in products against dark spots on the hands are: arbutin, niacinamide and azelaic acid, which disinhibit the action of melanin, thus avoiding hyperpigmentation of the skin.

In addition to moisturizing, illuminating and melanin-disinhibiting creams, they can do a lot against spots on the hands i professional treatments come:

intense pulsed light dermoabraction laser peeling chemical cryotherapy

In short, a lot can be done against this unsightly sign of the time that can appear on our hands! It starts from good skincare with moisturizing and specific creams and sunscreens with a UV filter, eventually moving on to targeted treatments made with professionals, so as to always have beautiful and young hands to show off.

