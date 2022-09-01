from Silvia Turin

a trend that affects both men and women (especially with menopause) and leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. It is talked about in the Corriere Salute on newsstands Thursday 1 September

Over the years, many women find themselves having a larger waistline. The classic bacon can obviously concern everyone, both males and females, young and old. However, after middle agel’accumulation of abdominal fat (in the area below and around the navel) a female characteristic that often also involves women who in the past had always been thin or only gained weight on the thighs and hips. This phenomenon, which it concerns the majority of women starting from the years immediately preceding menopausecannot be classified as a simple enlargement of the abdomen, although it is still linked to weight gain, because it has physiological peculiarities determined by hormonal changes related to the end of the fertile age.

The activity of the ovaries is normally dedicated to two main functions: produce oocytes and hormonesin particular estrogen and progesterone explains Annamaria Colao, elected president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology and Neuroendocrinologist of the Federico II University of Naples. Estrogens also have an action on the metabolism of fats, that is, they serve to reduce their accumulation, so that they can be used as energy. The arrival of menopause causes the ovaries to cease activity and therefore causes a drastic drop in female hormones in the body. See also Regions pressing to loosen the rules for asymptomatic positives. The ISS: surveillance must include everyone

As a result of this decrease there is a greater tendency to store the fats consumed with food. But why are they accumulated right on the belly? There are fat cells that are metabolically active, capable of producing (in part) the estrogens that are lacking. Elena Dogliotti, nutrition biologist, and scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. These fat cells are precisely those that form in the abdominal cavity and are located in and around organs (liver, heart, pancreas), blood vessels and muscles. Here then, to compensate for the loss of estrogen, when you get fat, the organism of a woman in menopause will privilege the production of fat cells located in the waistline, a shame that these cells also have other characteristics, definitely harmful. Their accumulation in fact induces in the metabolism (the set of chemical reactions vital for the body, including the transformation of nutrients into energy) a change that will lead to a reduced ability to exploit fat: the first step towards a lower possibility of burning sugars too. A vicious circle that leads many women to gain weight more easily, and to do so in a localized way on the waist, even when in youth they boasted the classic flat stomach. The Corriere Salute offers suggestions to combat the annoying (and harmful) blemish.

