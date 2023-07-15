How to get rid of bugs in the house!

Do you have moths at home that like to gnaw on clothes? The vermin can also often be found in the kitchen. You should do something in a hurry to fight the moths!

When it comes to pests, moths are among the worst. The insects need complete darkness to reproduce and feed their young. That’s why you should look out for them in dark places like basements, attics, and storage rooms. They’re nasty roommates – while adult moths don’t pose much of a problem, their larvae can cause significant damage to clothing, especially natural fibers like cotton and wool, and dry items like bread and pasta. Learn how to get rid of moths in the article below!

what are moths

Moths belong to the insect order Lepidoptera, which also includes butterflies. There are at least 160,000 different species of moth, yet only a tiny fraction of these will ever enter your home. There are two types of moths that are common problems for homeowners: food moths and clothes moths. As their name suggests, these pests look for specific foods in specific rooms of the home.

Storage moths are primarily attracted to grains and dry foods such as cereal, rice, and other stored foods. The pupae and larvae of these pests can leave nasty webs or small caterpillars in your snacks if they invade your environment.

Clothes moths are attracted to dark, warm places like closets and wardrobes, and their larvae feed on wool, silk, fur, and other natural fabrics. It’s not difficult for these pests to get into your home or apartment, either by flying in through an open door or window, or by perching on new (or old) clothes.

Symptoms of a moth infestation

Moth larvae cause holes in clothing as adult moths do not have jaws. You can find the nest by looking for signs of damage on your clothing. Check the backs of your closets and pantries for webs and cocoons.

The most common symptoms are:

Clothes with holes Webs in the cracks of closets Nests hidden under dark closets Clothes with a musty smell

Fight moths in the closet

If you suspect you have moths in your closet, here’s what you should do to rid your clothes of the infestation:

Get rid of clothes that have been infested by the pests. If the damage is too extensive, it may be impossible to repair the garment. It doesn’t matter how much you like it – getting rid of the pests will be much more pleasant. Wash and dry any clothing you want to keep. If you have an expensive wool sweater or jacket that you don’t want to spoil, dry washing is the best way to get rid of larvae. You can also wash the garments in hot water. However, before you wash your wool at such high temperatures, you should check the label to see if it will shrink. Clean your clothes rack: Thoroughly vacuum your closet. The larvae and moths of many species thrive in dark, damp places. Take the vacuum bag out right away and throw it outside as it is likely to be full of insect eggs and larvae.

Air, heat or freeze textiles

You can air, heat or freeze non-washable textiles to get rid of the pests. You can either expose the goods to direct sunlight or brush them thoroughly. You should take precautions to avoid bringing moth eggs or larvae back into the house. Woolen items can also be heat treated by baking them on a tray in the oven at a low temperature (at least 50 degrees). If the garment has plastic or beads that can melt, you shouldn’t. Another option is freezing – the garments should stay frozen for at least 72 hours. The freezer may not be able to stop an infestation.

Combat moths in the carpet

If you have natural fiber rugs, you should have them professionally cleaned or use a steam cleaner to give them a deep clean.

Fight moths in the house naturally with home remedies – tips

These natural remedies help against the vermin!

Cedar wood and cedar oil in the kitchen

Spread cedar throughout your home. Cedar oil mixed with water and sprayed can also be used to diffuse a woody aroma. The pheromones in cedar wood act as a natural insect repellent. Cedar is a scented wood that is unattractive to moths but safe and non-toxic to humans, and can be placed in food cupboards, drawers, and cabinets.

Clean all cabinets with vinegar

Scrub any areas where you find larvae or eggs with a solution of vinegar and water. Remember that vinegar can damage wood and stone if used improperly.

Cloves, rosemary & co. against moths

Mixed herbs can be dried, crushed or powdered. Place bay leaves, cloves, rosemary, and thyme in a bag and hang where you store your clothes or groceries. Moths also avoid areas where these plants have been used. You can also use a diffuser with one or more combinations of these oils, or dilute the essential oils from these plants and spray them on your clothes and items.

What to do in case of moth infestation? use lavender

Another traditional, natural method is to use lavender to keep clothes moths at bay. Hanging in the cupboard or in a drawer, sachets filled with lavender (and/or mixed with lavender oil) should prevent the pests from gnawing on sweaters. They also leave a refreshing scent. However, lavender does not destroy moth eggs or larvae, so it’s important to clean the area beforehand.

