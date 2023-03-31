It often happens that after cooking you have to remove splashes of fat in the kitchen. This can become a rather tedious household chore, especially when old grease is stuck to tiled walls and metal surfaces. Although most people use splash guards these days, such messes in the cooking area are inevitable. This is especially true when frying, as fat splatters everywhere, leaving residue that is difficult to get rid of. Doing nothing can make the task even more difficult, but luckily there are common cleaning methods and home remedies that have proven to be effective. Here are some of them that you can try for yourself.

Remove stubborn grease splatters in the kitchen and keep cooking areas clean

Wiping kitchen surfaces thoroughly and regularly after cooking can’t always be easy. This is especially true when you are already full and are lying comfortably on the couch after dinner. However, contaminants left for long periods of time can become more of a problem because they become more difficult to get rid of. However, the kitchen is a frequently used room, and accumulation of dirt should not simply be left as a reason for poor hygiene. As for grease splatters, they can affect the cleanliness of range hoods, kitchen sinks, cookware, and other areas in the kitchen space. If you want to get the job done without expensive cleaning products like degreasers, you have a few options with the tools you already have.

So if you have forgotten or neglected to clean such dirty areas around the stovetop or on the back walls of the kitchen, this can also be remedied without much effort. However, try to keep busy cooking areas clean at least once a week. This also includes surfaces such as the outside of household appliances. These can become difficult to clean over time due to the combination of air particles, dust and grease. Also occasionally check the interior of your oven or dishwasher if you want to remove splashes of grease in the kitchen in good time. Otherwise, the following tips can help you get the household chore done quickly.

Clean metal surfaces or tiled walls with vinegar or lemon

With their grease-dissolving power, distilled white vinegar and citric acid are versatile household cleaning products. You can also use these when you need to remove grease splashes around the stovetop in the kitchen. Best of all, they’re inexpensive and the usually mild citric or acetic acid won’t attack the metal. In addition, they are still non-abrasive substances that actually act as a degreaser rather than just smearing the grease build-up on the surfaces when wiping.

In addition, the smell of vinegar quickly dissipates and does not leave any unpleasant aromas in the living area. You can use it to make effective cleaning solutions or pastes yourself, while also using other home remedies like baking soda. Follow a few simple steps using the cleaning tool below that is suitable for metal surfaces.

Some paper towels

hot water

clean tea towel

detergent

clean kitchen sponges

1 cup baking soda, as needed

distilled white vinegar

dry and clean towel

microfiber cloth

lemon juice, as needed

When using such a cleaning method, try not to scrub the soiled areas too hard. This will prevent the cleaning solution from affecting paint or finishes. Instead, you should let the solution sit for a while to let it remove stubborn grease in the kitchen. So the stuff slowly decomposes and cleans the metal surface by itself. You just need to wipe it off lightly and polish the surface afterwards. Here is a quick guide to help you with that.

Follow simple steps and remove grease splatter in the kitchen

First, you can make a cleaning solution in a container or in the kitchen sink using 1 tablespoon of dish soap and about 2 liters of warm water. You can also add vinegar or lemon to the solution and transfer it to a spray bottle. Add one cup of lemon juice to one cup of vinegar. This allows you to facilitate the cleaning process by targeting the stained areas more precisely.

Using hot water is also important because it is the most effective against stubborn fat build-up. Cold water cannot loosen old grease and will further solidify it, making wiping even more difficult. In addition, you can choose a dishwashing detergent in which there are also degreasing agents. Most of these are surfactants that keep fat molecules suspended in the water so they don’t leave residue again.

Use homemade cleaning solution and remove old grease in the kitchen

If there are stubborn grease splatters, you can also combine the hot water 1:1 with baking soda by mixing them in a bowl and mixing them into a paste. With this cleaning paste you can then gently scrub dried old grease on any surface in the kitchen area and leave it to work. Then use a clean dishcloth to wipe away the paste. If the area is still dirty, you can combine the amounts of vinegar, lemon and hot water described in the spray bottle. A few minutes should then usually be sufficient to remove the cleaning solution from the surface with a microfiber cloth. Otherwise, use the following method step by step: