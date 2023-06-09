How to get rid of stench and bacteria!

So that leftover food or other organic waste does not attract insects or bacteria in summer, it would make sense to be able to clean your organic waste bin. While this isn’t the most pleasant cleaning job, it can be done easily and quickly with the right steps. As a result, you do not allow stench and germ growth to occur outdoors at high temperatures, in order to prevent any health risks. It is important to act in time, because the longer you wait, the more troublesome the task will be. So take the necessary hygiene measures by making the cleaning process easier for yourself with the following tips!

What steps to take to be able to clean the organic waste bin?

Strong sunlight on garbage cans with organic waste not only produces bad odors, but also slime due to the decay of food. Many people forget or neglect this issue which could lead to even more complications. The situation can be particularly dire if you keep your bio-waste bin in habitable areas such as gardens or backyards. This can severely affect an otherwise enjoyable time outdoors, such as a barbecue. Therefore, you should take a few preventive measures to prevent your summer days from being ruined by it.

In addition, the first steps before cleaning your compost bin are to sort all waste well. Also, if using trash bags, allow as little air as possible in trash bags before tying them up. This applies to a regular trash can, a food bin, and recycling bins. Although this is mostly the case, you should also make sure that the lid is always on. Also, try to keep your trash can in a shaded area. Too much direct sunlight accelerates decomposition and creates an odor that also attracts insects like flies and can lead to maggots in the garbage can.

When and how should you clean a biowaste bin?

It is best to do the cleaning after garbage collection. Depending on usage, try to wash out your garbage can at least once every two months. To do this, you can pour half a cup of distilled white vinegar and some washing-up liquid into the container if you want to use home remedies to clean the compost bin. Then fill the bin halfway with hot water and let the solution sit for at least 30 minutes before disposing of the dirty water down the drain.

If necessary, you can repeat the cleaning process a few times to achieve even better hygiene. Only then can you take advantage of the summer heat by letting the dustbin dry in the sun with the lid open. It is also recommended to wipe down the lid with disinfectant wipes every week to reduce bacteria on the top of the bin as well. Also spray the sides of the bin with a disinfectant spray for even better results.

Which common methods are used to clean the compost bin?

Scrubbing the interior is often essential for a thorough cleaning. However, you can use effective home remedies and substances to get the inside of the container clean and remove stubborn dirt without much effort.

A proven and simple cleaning method is to turn the compost bin on its side so that it lies at an angle on the ground.

You can then use a telescopic brush as a cleaning tool and scrub all sides of the container with it.

The unpleasant odors are mainly produced on the underside of the bin, which is why you should scrub more vigorously there.

Ideally, you can use a garden hose with a nozzle or a high-pressure cleaner to make cleaning easier.

Additionally, you can sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the garbage can and add warm water to loosen any dirt buildup. Another, but temporary measure against stench is to throw orange or lemon peels in the compost bin. This should also keep flies away, although you can also use citronella oil to treat the inside as an effective insect repellent.

How can the outside of a garbage can be cleaned?

To keep your bin clean, you should also clean the outside of the organic waste bin. First, try making a solution of distilled white vinegar and dish soap in warm water. This makes it easier to remove stench and dirt and naturally disinfect the surface. If you also want to prevent unpleasant odors from recurring, you can spray the inside and outside of the container with a solution of baking soda, lemon juice, and water.

If you want to play it safe to neutralize any odors and prevent bacterial growth, you can also use bleach. This allows both the inside and the outside of the bio bin to be cleaned and disinfected.

Use this cleaning method once a month by squirting bleach and filling the bin halfway with water.

Be sure to wear rubber gloves and a protective mask and then swing the container around.

Next, you can leave the stuff on for about an hour.

Then you should pour the dirty water into an external drain and rinse the organic waste bin again inside and out with clear water.

Finally, place the cleaned container upside down to dry under the sun.

More tips for optimal hygiene in the organic waste bin

There are some clever tricks you can use to keep your garbage can cleaner longer.