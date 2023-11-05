How to get vaccinated against Covid and flu if you don’t belong to the fragile categories?

“I would like to know how to proceed with anti-Covid-19 and flu vaccinations if you do not belong to the categories considered fragile, to which vaccination is offered free of charge”.

the flu vaccination is offered free of charge to a large category of subjects (including pregnant and breastfeeding women, professionals exposed to the risk of infection or transmission of the virus to fragile subjects, healthy children in the age range from 6 months to 6 years), not only to fragile subjects. The complete list is available here link. If you do not fall into this type of category, the vaccine can be purchased at a pharmacy.

As regards vaccination against Covid-19, you must request it from your doctor or from the vaccination services of the relevant local health authority. The ministerial circular issued on 27 September provides for the possible administration also to subjects who do not fall into the risk categories, at the request of the interested party and provided that there is sufficient availability of doses (more information is available at this link).

*Alessandro Rossi is Head of Acute Pathologies of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg).

