How to grow root vegetables in containers

Instead of using the garden soil, you can grow root vegetables in containers without making your gardening difficult. There are certain varieties that are great for this, such as radishes, turnips, and carrots. Most of these are easy to care for and can produce a bountiful harvest even in planters. In addition, such root crops can also be grown in the balcony garden, so that you always have something healthy to hand for your kitchen. Here is some useful information and easy steps you can follow to enjoy your own production.

How to use containers and grow new root vegetables?

Not everyone has their own garden and often has to find alternative ways to harvest fresh fruit and vegetables. If you’re short on space or don’t know where to start, planting in containers is a great way to do it. This makes it easy to grow different types of vegetables in any open space. You should only try to provide the growing root crops with as much light and loving plant care as possible. Find a suitable place for this, such as a window sill or on a balcony railing, where there is a lack of sunlight but also plenty of shade.

These are important factors in keeping your root crops from becoming overly large or scrawny. With malnutrition or a lack of sunlight, their roots will protrude from the ground and will not become bulbous. Also, before planting the seeds in containers, make sure the potting soil is well moistened. Once your seeds are in, all you have to do is water them so they can germinate faster. However, you should not overdo it with watering in the beginning, lest you wash the seeds into the soil. Additionally, caution is required when growing new root vegetables in a container from seeds.

Plant beets in a pot or tub

Beetroot is a type of vegetable that can be grown not only in the garden but also in containers without any problems. This root vegetable can therefore thrive in direct sunlight as well as in partial shade. Otherwise, beets require well-drained soil as well as regular watering. It is best to use the plant leaves as a guide by checking them from time to time. If these start to look limp or droop, it’s time to water the plant. When harvesting the root vegetables, you should leave at least 5cm of the stalk hanging from the beet to ensure it will continue to grow.

How to grow radishes as a root vegetable

As one of the fastest growing root vegetables, radishes make equally good potted plants. For this you can use pots with a diameter of only 15 cm. In addition, this root vegetable thrives in direct sunlight, but also in partial shade. Radishes generally require loose, well-drained soil and regular watering.

To do this, you need to water the plants lightly once a week. Harvest the root crops by picking them up by the green rather than by the roots. This way you save the plant for future growth. Harvest time is recommended when the plant is about two inches in diameter, although you can let the plant continue to grow. This allows for a milder taste.

Grow turnips and swedes in planters

Like the beetroot, this root vegetable is just as well suited to growing in containers. Although turnips are easy to find in stores, freshly picked root crops have a much sweeter flavor as the former tend to sit around on shelves longer. It is also not difficult to grow such strains yourself in sunlight or partial shade. You also need loose and permeable potting soil for them, as well as regular watering. When harvesting, cut off the greens at the base of the plant, leaving about 5cm of the stem hanging. It is best to pull out the root with a garden fork when it roughly fits in the palm of your hand. Otherwise, you can grow beets for better flavor.

As for swedes, they are more suitable for consumption in cooked dishes as they may taste slightly bitter when fresh. They prefer the same growing conditions as the beets and can be harvested in the same way. Usually, however, turnips grow much larger than the other root vegetables, so you may need a knife when harvesting them. In addition, they can get a bit heavier, and you can try to harvest them when the root crops weigh between 0.5 and 1 kilogram.

This is how carrots can be grown in tubs as a root vegetable

In terms of plant care, carrots are also not a demanding root vegetable. Similar to the varieties described above, you can use loose and permeable potting soil for this. In addition, carrots prefer soil that is easy for them to grow into. They do well in full sun but also do well in partial shade if you grow them in containers as a root vegetable and water them regularly. However, when harvesting, try to gently pull the carrots up by the greens rather than by the roots to avoid damaging them. Once carrots reach about two inches in diameter, they’re ready to harvest, but you can wait longer for a sweeter flavor.