How to Harvest and Dry Lavender + Tips for Use!

With its subtle scent and purple flowers, lavender is one of the favorite plants for home gardeners. But it is much more than just a beautiful, fragrant plant! It has calming effects on the skin and mind, has healing properties and is one of the most useful ingredients you can have in your home. It is also very attractive to pollinators, which is always desirable in a sustainable garden. However, if you want to harvest and dry lavender for medicinal, culinary, or ornamental uses, you need to know how and when to do it. In this article, we will introduce you to the right methods, the right time, and the different ways you can use lavender flowers.

Harvesting and drying lavender – which varieties are suitable

Before you set about harvesting your lavender flowers, let’s take a step back to familiarize you with the appropriate strains and their purpose. True lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), which is also one of the hardy lavender varieties and looks good both in the garden and on the balcony, is mainly used to flavor dishes (meat and desserts) and as a remedy for anxiety, insomnia and stomach problems . Their essential oil is of high quality and very effective.

Notice: Some common lavender cultivars that have white or pink flowers are mainly grown for ornamental purposes.

Other varieties suitable for obtaining lavender oil are spike lavender (Lavandula latifolia) and Provence lavender (Lavandula hybrida). The flowers of French lavender (Lavandula stoechas), which is often cultivated in plant pots, are a helpful remedy against moths in the closet.

Now is also the right time to find out how and when to collect lavender flowers. Use this guide to properly harvest and dry lavender to get the best color and aroma from the buds.

When should you harvest lavender flowers

The right time to harvest lavender is usually between mid-July and early August. So, determine your harvest time based on how you intend to use it.

If you want to make dried lavender bundles, harvest early in the season when the first lavender flowers are opening. To pick lavender for tea, collect the flowers before they fully open. If you want to make a fresh bouquet of lavender, cut off the stems when at least half of the flowers are open. Note: After cutting off the stems, more buds will bloom. To harvest lavender flowers for essential oil, wait until most of the flowers are open. If you want to use the lavender for cooking, harvest it just before the flowers open and dry the buds before using. Ignore the leaves – they are not recommended for cooking.

Lavender Harvest Tips – How to do it right

Lavender has the best scent and active ingredients just before it blooms in summer. This means that the best time to harvest is when the first buds open but the others are still closed. Follow these tips on when and how much to prune the lavender to encourage new growth.

Harvest lavender on a sunny dayafter the morning dew has dried. Note that no part of the plant should be exposed to rain within 24 hours of harvest. Harvesting the lavender plants when they are wet increases the likelihood that they will rot and fungus will form on the picked stems. For this reason, it is extremely important not to start collection until the plant is completely dry.

Use sharp and clean lavender picking tools. It is important to collect the medicinal plant with sharp, clean tools so that it can heal quickly. Garden shears or just large scissors will do.

Cut off two-thirds of the height of the plant. Pluck the lavender so that it will regrow by cutting off no more than two-thirds of the plant’s height. Avoid cutting into the woody part.

Cut lavender correctly – Find out here which mistakes you should definitely avoid!

Gather lavender in bunches. Tie rubber bands around your wrists to make collecting each handful of cut lavender easier. Gather about 100 stalks per bandage and fasten tightly.

Keep the collected lavender out of the sun. Place the cut lavender stalks in a shady place so that as much of the flower color and aromatic oil as possible is preserved.

Harvesting and Drying Lavender – Once you’ve completed the first part of the task, it’s time for drying. You will find out immediately what methods of drying lavender there are!

Drying lavender – What methods are there (advantages and disadvantages)

Now that you’ve harvested fresh lavender, let’s talk about three different ways to dry it. Which method you choose is entirely up to you. We’ll also look at some of the pros and cons of each method.

Hang the bundles upside down to dry…

The easiest way to dry fresh lavender is to hang it upside down. Gather a few bunches of lavender, secure the stems with twine or elastic, and hang them upside down.

Notice: If you have picked a lot of lavender at once, it is better to tie and hang several small bouquets than one big one. Large, dense bunches of lavender receive less airflow, dry out more slowly, and are more prone to mold growth. For the same reason, do not tie the ribbons too tightly. They should be tied tightly enough to prevent them from falling apart, but not insanely tight on the stems.

Hang the lavender bunches in a warm, dry place with good air circulation. Having a fan nearby is a big help. An added bonus would be if the location is dark and not getting direct sunlight to help the lavender retain its rich, signature color.

The time required for complete drying can vary from a few weeks to more than a month, depending on the climate. To check if the lavender is dry, break off one of the stalks. When it’s completely dry, it breaks in two, otherwise it just bends.

A notice: Of course, this method works best in a warm, dry climate or controlled indoor conditions that allow the lavender plant to dry completely.

… or dry them in airy baskets

This method of drying lavender is similar to the first without the need to turn the bundles upside down. Some traditional herb collectors simply place their fresh herbs and flowers in airy baskets to dry. You can dry whole lavender stems or just the buds this way, depending on how you intend to use the plant.

Again, this method requires warm, dry conditions and time. Arrange the lavender stems in the basket so that there is good airflow between them.

Lavender drying in a dehydrator

Another way to dry lavender plants is to use a dehydrator. This process is also very simple, but much faster than passive drying at room temperature. However, you should avoid overheating the lavender to preserve the highest essential oil content and its therapeutic effects. So set your dehydrator to its lowest temperature (no more than 38°C).

To dry lavender in the dehydrator, follow these steps:

Harvesting and Drying Lavender – After you’ve harvested the fresh lavender flowers as we described earlier in this article, cut off the excess stems and place the flowers on trays in the dehydrator. Dry the flowers at a low temperature, not exceeding 38 °C, to preserve the beneficial properties of the plant. It will take 24 to 48 hours to fully dry, depending on the lavender variety, the size of the flowers and the device used. To check if they have dried completely, try breaking open a large bud. It should feel brittle.

Once the buds are dry, store them in an airtight container until they have served their final purpose.

How to store dried lavender flowers and stems

Harvesting and drying lavender – that’s behind you now! But how do you store the dried buds and stems? One option is to leave the flower buds intact on the long stem – this option is ideal if you want to use the lavender for decorative purposes in dried bouquets or dried flower arrangements. The other option is to remove the buds from the stem and store them in an airtight container for maximum freshness, flavor and aroma. Store the container in a cool, dark and dry place.

What can lavender oil be used for? You can find 20+ practical uses for essential oils in everyday life here!

Ideas and tips for use

There are dozens of creative ways to use dried lavender! It is used for aromatherapy. The effects of lavender oil are that it has been shown to reduce anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia. With its natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and pain-relieving properties, dried lavender is ideal for use in home remedies and personal care products.

Its scent is also known to repel harmful insects.

Not to be forgotten is its culinary use. You can add it to your tea or champagne (depending on what day you had it), in desserts or with meat dishes. Whatever you choose, the lavender will enhance the flavor. As you can see, harvesting and drying lavender is very easy and rewarding. We bet you’re already grabbing the scissors and heading for the door!

Lavender Lemonade – how do you prepare the refreshing drink of the summer? You can find out here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

