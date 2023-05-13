How to harvest & process maggi herb

Nature has so many aromatic and tasty spice plants and herbs to offer us. But while basil, parsley, rosemary, thyme and Co. are known to everyone and are used regularly, there are also one or the other variety that is not known or that is simply given far too little attention. The lovage, also known colloquially as maggi herb (although it has nothing to do with the spice mixture), is one such herb plant that can easily find a suitable place in your garden and is also easy to care for. What is lovage? We will introduce you to the herb for the garden.

Plant and care for maggi herb

This plant is a perennial. The above-ground parts of the plant die off at the end of the season, after which the perennial sprout again in spring. So lovage is hardy. In certain circumstances, it can reach an impressive 2 meters in height, but you should prune it regularly not only to be able to preserve the spice, but also to prevent flowering if necessary.

Cultivating lovage by cuttings

Seeds are readily available commercially and you are welcome to cultivate them at home by sowing. However, it makes little sense since, as already mentioned, the plant gets a stately size and thus provides enough material for the harvest. So instead of filling the garden with several plants at once, it is better to use offshoots. In this way you can also multiply the lovage in the future. If you want to plant more than one seedling, make sure that there is a sufficiently large distance between them. There should be at least 30 centimeters between two plants.

The maggi herb is happy about this location

The perennial can not only grow quite high, but also quite wide, which you should also consider when choosing a location. After all, you don’t want them and other garden plants to disturb each other. Otherwise, the plant is particularly happy about a sunny location, but it also does well in partial shade. Furthermore, make sure that the soil is nutrient-rich (fertilize at intervals) and is always well watered, i.e. moist. The Maggi herb also likes lime very much, so a calcareous soil is an advantage.

Tipp: If you want, you can also plant the lovage in a pot. For this purpose, however, the bucket should be large and filled with special soil for herb plants or tomato plants or vegetable soil. These are not only enriched with humus, which allows water to be stored, but also do not contain any artificial fertilizers, as is often found in potting soil, for example.

Harvesting and preserving lovage – herbs and seeds for flavoring dishes

Leaves all season

You should harvest regularly, because this is the only way for new shoots to form and provide you with leaves throughout the season. All you have to do is pluck the leaves. Only cut the maggi herb if you want to avoid flowering.

The seeds are edible

After flowering, the lovage produces seeds that you can also harvest. But you have to wait until they are really ripe. You can tell by the fact that they turn brown. Usually it is in late summer.

And what about the roots?

You can probably already guess: Not only the lovage leaves and seeds are suitable for consumption. You can also dig up the lovage root in autumn or after winter in spring. However, it is important that the plant is old enough. She should be at least 3 years old at this point.

You can use the leaves fresh to season your food, or you can dry them and store them dry for later.

You can also use the lovage seeds immediately or keep them airtight and dry. The important thing is that you crush them before using them. Bread, in particular, is often seasoned with lovage seeds. But the spice also tastes good with rice.

To use maggiroot, you need to prepare it properly. First, clean them thoroughly, then cut them into smaller pieces that you can either use directly for cooking or dry them.

How to Process the Maggi Herb – A Few Recipes

The Maggi herb can unfold its healing effects, among other things, as a tea. The so-called lovage salt is also often used for seasoning. You can also use it to make pesto for a healthy dip. Look for yourself:

Maggi herb use as a tea

You use the leaves to prepare an aromatic tea that has a draining and detoxifying effect. Due to these properties, it can help with urinary tract infections, but also promote digestion. Lovage tea can even have a soothing effect on menstrual symptoms and respiratory problems. Since maggi herb tea is healthy, you should definitely enjoy it every now and then. How to prepare it:

Pour water over 1 teaspoon of dry leaves or 2 teaspoons of fresh leaves in a cup.

Leave for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain the leaves.

Drink.

Caution! Pregnant women and people with kidney diseases must not consume the tea!

Prepare lovage salt for a delicious spice mixture

The spice mix basically contains the same as the word itself, namely lovage and salt. You just have to mix in the right proportion.

Shred the leaves. Ideally, grind them into a powder using a blender or electric coffee grinder. How coarse you leave the seasoning is up to you.

Now weigh the powder obtained to determine the amount of salt required.

The ideal ratio is 1:10. So if you have ground 10g of maggi herb, add 100g of salt and mix well.

Store the spice in an airtight container and, above all, keep it dry. Then it will keep for a year.

You can find out how to dry herbs properly here.

Use the herb plant for pesto

Everyone knows basil pesto, but you can also use lovage for this purpose. You can use the following recipe as a basis and change or add to it as you like:

1 bunch of fresh maggi herb

½ bunch of fresh parsley

150 ml olive oil (or other vegetable oil)

50 g any nuts or seeds (e.g. pine nuts, walnuts or pumpkin seeds)

70g grated Parmesan

1 chopped garlic clove

1 chopped red onion

Salt and pepper for seasoning

You need the leaves and the thinner stems of the two herbs. Pluck them off after you have washed them off and patted them dry. Then put them in a blender with all the other ingredients and puree them. If the pesto gets too thick, you can gradually add a little more olive oil until you get the consistency you want.

In addition to olive oil, other vegetable oils can also be used. Pumpkin seed oil, sunflower oil or walnut oil are very popular for lovage pesto recipes, but in principle you have a free choice here. You can also vary or combine the nuts as you wish.

Have you ever tried wild garlic pesto? This recipe is definitely worth trying!