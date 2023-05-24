How to have a nurse at home without paying, even when you are discharged from the hospital – breaking latest news

Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The National Health Service guarantees home care for non-self-sufficient people. The “Home as the first place of care” is among the objectives of the Pnrr: by 2026, assistance in ADI must be guaranteed to at least 10 percent of the over 65s

Should those who need nursing assistance outside the hospital context and are unable to go to the clinic, pay for the home nurse out of their own pocket? Or can he receive the necessary treatment at home (and how) at the expense of the National Health Service? As part of the essential levels of assistance (DPCM updating the Lea of ​​12 January 2017, art. 22), the State guarantees to non-self-sufficient people and in fragile conditions, with ongoing pathologies or their outcomes, home services, including nursing based on the specific health conditions of the person. It is usually ithe family doctor That directly requests the ASL to activate the service for your client, by drawing up a free certificate attesting to the presence of pathologies and conditions of non-self-sufficiency, even temporary (for example in the post-operative period), which require home care. There request can also be made by the patient himself or by a family member to the competent offices of the ASL.

Occasional performance If the dependent person has need occasionally of the nurse’s professional services, even repeated over time, in response to a low-complexity health need (such as blood draws or injection therapies) will benefit from basic home care; if, on the other hand, the patient presents more complex health conditionsthey must be guaranteed at home interventions of intensity and complexity based on a personalized care plan. See also Iss, 33 times higher mortality in unvaccinated than in those with the third dose - Health

After hospitalization Home assistance can also be activated for ensure continuity of care between the hospital and the community. For example, if an elderly person lives alone and has to remain motionless in bed at home after breaking his pelvis, who should he contact? “In this case it is the hospital That must activate nursing home assistance – explains Lorena Martini, director of the complex “ECM Training” operating unit of Agenas -. The territorial operations center receives the request to activate the ADI service, i.e. Integrated Home Assistance (which can also be started by the family doctor), from the Emergency Department or from the patient’s discharge department. The patient he can be assisted at home, or hospitalized for the necessary period in the community hospitalnursing-managed hospitalization facility, which is part of the territorial assistance network and performs an intermediate function between the home and hospitalization in the acute hospital”.

The reform of territorial assistance with the Pnrr The territorial assistance reformoutlined by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), provides, inter alia, for the enhancement of home care services also through telemedicine. The “Home as the first place of care» is one of the objectives of the Pnrr Health Mission. In particular, home care must be increased, guaranteeing it to a further 800,000 patients by 2026, up to taking care of at least 10 percent of the population over the age of 65, compared to the current average (among the various regions) of the 6 percent. According to the indications of the Regulation on standards for the development of home care (DM n. 77/2022) they must be used 0.9 nurses per thousand inhabitants over 65 years old for the services rendered House assistance. «Based on the official data of the Ministry of Health on the integrated home assistance guaranteed to the over 65s, the Regions already close to this objective of taking charge in ADI are Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto – underlines Dr. Martini -. How did they do it? Analyzing the organizational models it emerged that these nurses work seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day, that is, they are available 24 hours a day; practically, there is always someone able to give an answer, preventing patients from going to the emergency room». These are qualified nurses for the care and assistance of non-self-sufficient and fragile people. See also The gas? It will be done with Apple CarPlay

Differences between family health and home care nurses «The family and community nurse has a different role compared to the home care nurse, though in many realities the two professional figures overlap or the professional who performs services at home is called a “family nurse” – explains Nicola Draoli, adviser to the central committee of Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions -. Whether or not you do home treatments, in any case, the IFeC must necessarily carry out interventions of a preventive and educational nature in the area; in practice, waiting healthcare must be minor compared to initiative healthcare, otherwise a sort of hospital outside the hospital is created». Dr. Martini adds: «The Decree 77/2022 provides that the family and community nurse also performs home care in some way, especially for prevention and assistance activities». In particular, it is expected between seven and eleven nurses to work inside the Community housesThat two-three nurses are employed for outpatient activities of the Community Houses, one-two nurses perform triage and health needs assessment, three to five nurses are employed for home assistance for activities mainly of prevention and teleassistance. «The IFeC is not the nurse who deals with basic home care, which remains – reiterates the manager of Agenas -. For the ADIindeed, they are additional resources are foreseencompared to existing ones, to ensure the different types of intensity of home care».