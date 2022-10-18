How to have a specialist medical examination as quickly as possible? In case of need for a specialist medical examination, you must have a specific medical prescription with different letters indicating the urgency of the visit to be sustained and if the waiting times are longer than the times indicated, the Health Service itself must, by law, guarantee the service in compliance with the regional times provided by resorting to a free-professional service at the expense of the local health company. Alternatively, having the economic possibility, the citizen can go privately and independently to private services to have the visit in a very short time.

How to have a specialist medical examination as quickly as possible for updated 2022-2023 laws? Waiting times for specialist visits or an exam booked through the National Health System are becoming increasingly long and often paradoxical, considering that in most cases they are specialist medical visits for prevention or control of existing pathologies.

Generally, the National Health Service provides health services in compliance with the right to health of all citizens and waiting times should be adapted to the medical needs of patients precisely to ensure access to all visits within a reasonable time. But this is not the case, despite the existence of a National Plan for the governance of waiting lists defined between the government, regions and autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano for the definition of priorities and maximum times for the provision of examinations, specialist visits, hospital admissions and surgical interventions by the Health Service.

Per get a specialist medical examination you must first have a specific prescription from the doctor and on it the doctor can insert several letters, U, B, D and P, which indicate the priority and urgency of the servicebecause each letter corresponds to the urgency of the service.

To obtain a medical examination, therefore, on the medical prescription we can find:

letter U, for urgent services to which the user is entitled within 72 hours, in such cases the prescription bears the green sticker and urgent services must be booked within 48 hours from the date of prescription, otherwise the indication of urgency will lapse;

letter B, for service to be provided in a short time, ie within 10 days, to be used in situations where it is necessary to intervene quickly to avoid worsening the patient’s condition;

letter D, for deferrable services which, even if not done quickly and in a few days, do not affect the patient’s health and can be provided within 30 or 60 days;

letter P, for scheduled, non-urgent visits and examinations, such as check-ups, which can be done within a maximum of 180 days.

Among all the specialist medical examinations and services that the National Health Service offers, 58 have been identified whose maximum waiting time must be guaranteed to 90% of the citizens who request them.

Considering that the maximum times foreseen for a medical examination are not always respectedthere are those who, having the economic possibility, cross the NHS e book private visits that are delivered in a much shorter time even to those just reported but upon payment. Only by paying, and in some cases even too much, can you get a specialist medical examination faster.

However, according to the provisions of the updated 2022-2023 laws, if you have a medical prescription for an urgent specialist visit and the waiting times are long compared to the times indicated, the the same Health Service must guarantee the service in compliance with the regional deadlines provided by resorting to a free-professional service at the expense of the local health company.

In this case, while practicing a private visit and not provided by the NHS, the citizen only pays the ticket and not the full cost of the proven specialist visit. Therefore, to have a specialist medical examination faster, first you need to check the feasibility of public structures, in the absence of this, you go to a proven person, make the due payment and then present to the NHS while the citizen only has to pay the ticket that he would have paid in the event of a service received by the NHS. In this case, it is always advisable to send a special registered letter to the reference health company in which to indicate the intention to take advantage of the visit to a private facility at the expense of the NHS.