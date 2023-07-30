How to have “gnats” in front of the eyes: what floaters are and what you need to know about them

Floaters are a visual problem known as “floaters” that cause the appearance of dots and filaments in the visual field: what you need to know

Those who suffer from myopia or dry eye, they can meet the problem of floaters more easily than all the others. The major cause, it seems, would always remain adulthood, but it would by no means be the only one.

A widespread phenomenon that can appear at any time, even suddenly with a variable intensity that becomes more acute especially when looking at a white area such as a PC screen, a wall, clouds. For this reason, it is of fundamental importance to understand what it is and everything there is to know about it.

Perception is variable, there are those who barely notice them and those who instead see them intensely, ranging from hair, dots, spots, everyone can see something different. These elements move with the eyes so they appear to be mobile but in reality they are not.

Floaters are caused by impurities in the vitreous body. That is, that substance that literally fills the eye. When a person is young, this part is very swollen. Then the vitreous begins to lose tone, becoming irregular or even sagging, thus moving away from the retina (which causes the detachment). Impurities are therefore normal and they can be more or less intense, even if they become noticeable above all with age.

When the impurities they float within the vitreous and this is not humidified enough, they can present themselves as the perception of an external body in the visual field. Instead the sense of glow that is generated, looking at the light, and the resulting blurring are a separate phenomenon, of a different type. Some people have them for life, others only for a while. The age ranges in which they occur most of them are between 20 and 30 and between 50 and 60 years old. Aging and dehydration are the main causes but we must also consider that screens tend to dry out the eye and therefore the sensation is even stronger. As far as possible, therefore, it is still necessary to limit the use of screens and opt for artificial tears for an eye that is always lubricated.

The dehydration it is one of the big problems that leads to flying flies, the vitreous body is in fact composed of water, sugars, salts and proteins such as collagen. When this deficit occurs, however, it is important to make a medical examination to determine the reasons behind the appearance of this problem. There is no cure as it is not a disease, therefore it is important to hydrate properly to keep the vitreous body relaxed and swollen. Supplements can also be useful with a prescription. Surgical therapy for the removal of the vitreous is done only in extreme cases.

