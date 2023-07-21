How to Improve Circulation in the Legs: Tips and Practices

Swollen Legs in Summer: A Widespread Problem for Women

According to experts, in the summer, swollen legs, also known as the “balloon” phenomenon, affect two out of three women. Those who are subject to venous insufficiency and fragile capillaries are especially prone to suffer from this condition. The heat, humidity, and rising temperatures can lead to heavy lower limbs, swollen feet and ankles, tingling, and itching. Improving circulation in the legs is crucial for everyone to prevent vascular problems and maintain a fit and vital feeling. While it is always important to consult a doctor, adopting some good practices can help individuals achieve lighter legs.

Physical exercise is one of the best ways to improve circulation in the legs. Walking, jogging, swimming, or practicing yoga can help stimulate blood flow and reduce the risk of vascular problems. Individuals who spend long hours sitting or standing should avoid prolonged standing and take frequent breaks to move around.

Stretching can also promote venous return and reduce swelling. Elevating the legs above the heart, lying down with the legs propped up against a wall or using a pillow can help achieve this. Regular stretching and movement exercises, such as leg raises, ankle rotations, and knee bends, are recommended.

Targeted leg massages by qualified personnel can stimulate blood circulation and decrease muscle tension. Self-massages using moisturizing oil with circular and gentle movements towards the heart can also be beneficial. Wearing compression stockings designed to apply graduated pressure on the legs can help blood flow towards the heart, particularly for those suffering from varicose veins or swollen legs.

A healthy and balanced diet, low in calories and with little salt, is a valuable ally for leg circulation. Consuming foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, and reducing intake of foods high in saturated fat and salt is essential. Smoking and alcohol should also be minimized or eliminated as they can damage blood vessels.

Staying well hydrated is crucial for healthy blood flow. Drinking plenty of water and limiting sugary and carbonated drinks is recommended. Unsweetened herbal teas and infusions can also help promote blood flow and relieve swelling. Some herbal options include ginkgo biloba, red vine, dried or fresh berries, ginger, and lemon.

Cold water therapy can stimulate circulation and reduce swelling. Alternating jets of hot and cold water in the shower or immersing the legs in a tub with ice for a few minutes can help relieve the feeling of heaviness in the legs. The Kneipp path, an ancient hydrotherapy practice developed by Sebastian Knipp, a German monk in the 19th century, involves alternating the exposure of the legs to various thermal stimuli, mainly cold and hot water, to awaken the circulation of the lower limbs.

When it comes to clothing, it is important to avoid tight and constricting clothes that hinder blood flow. Light, loose, and comfortable clothes are recommended, especially during hot weather. Wearing high heels for extended periods should also be avoided as they increase pressure on the feet and legs, contract the calf muscles, and affect blood circulation.

By following these practices, individuals can alleviate the problem of swollen legs and improve circulation, ensuring a more comfortable and enjoyable summer.