The mechanisms that affect the state of mind are regulated by some neurotransmitters, that is, by chemical components that function as mediators in the body’s responses to various reactions. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter which, among its functions, also has that of regulating mood. To increase the levels of serotonin in our body it is necessary to introduce tryptophan, an essential amino acid found in some common foods, with the diet. To be assimilated by the nervous system and transformed into serotonin, tryptophan must necessarily combine with carbohydrates, iron and B vitamins, since only in this way is it synthesized by the body.

Foods rich in serotonin: properties of foods

Foods rich in serotonin are important in a healthy and balanced diet. In fact, the brain and nervous system produce this substance every time you eat foods rich in serotonin and also foods that have a particular amino acid, the tryptophan (which is a precursor of serotonin).

It is well known that chocolate, if eaten in the right portions, produces a good mood; this is because chocolate is rich in tryptophan. Milk and honey before going to bed are also a good alternative to improve the quality of sleep. Generally, foods rich in proteins and carbohydrates are fine, but also vegetables, nuts and whole grains: the brain requires sugar to synthesize tryptophan. On the contrary, foods rich in saturated fats and simple sugars are to be limited, while foods rich in omega – 3 are excellent, which guarantee proper functioning of the brain.

Other factors that promote a good mood

To find a good mood, in addition to following a balanced diet, it is good that the right food is accompanied by some healthy eating habits with positive effects on mood.

Prepare meals with care: dedicating time to taking care of the quality of the ingredients and preparing genuine dishes stimulates good humor and creativity.

Practicing physical activity consistently: the habit of practicing sports affects the production of serotonin and endorphins, keeping the body healthy

Manage stress: maintaining an emotional balance allows you to have greater physical strength; for example, practicing meditation or yoga is a great way to orient yourself towards your psychophysical well-being.

