Blood glucose values ​​are measured through a normal venous blood sample, which must be performed on an empty stomach. Photo: Getty Images

What are normal blood sugar values? Between 70 e 100mg/dl. If from the examination they result values ​​between 100 and 125 mg/dl we talk about impaired fasting blood sugar: an alteration which, while not identifying a pathological state, nonetheless represents a condition of risk to be monitored. Fasting values ​​greater than or equal to 126 mg/dl, on the other hand, found on two occasions, immediately identify a condition of diabetes. Other tests that the doctor may prescribe if diabetes is suspected are the glycated hemoglobin and the oral glucose load test.

How to keep blood sugar low: nutritionist recommendations

Diabetes aside (which requires an evaluation and management by a diabetes specialist), what are the precautions to keep blood sugar below certain levels? There are 10 of them. And the nutritionist Martina Donegani, director of the Donegani Nutrition Center in Sesto San Giovanni (Milan), comments on them.

1. Follow a Mediterranean diet

You never stop discovering the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, which recent studies confirm as the best not only to keep blood sugar low, but also in case of diabetes. “The Mediterranean diet has in fact a distribution of nutrients (carbohydrates, fats and proteins) that is optimal for the health of diabetics too,” says Donegani. “Conversely, an excess of proteins and fats to the detriment of carbohydrates, typical of certain diets, can lead to a worsening of the lipid profile and, consequently, of the pathological picture”. See also Is Mastodon really the anti Twitter? What it is, how it works, who uses it

Photo: Lisa Fotios/Pexels

2. Prefer whole grains

It is said that carbohydrates contain sugars that raise blood sugar levels, so they must be drastically reduced. «It depends on the quantity, quality and type of carbohydrates, which in a balanced diet they should provide about 50% of the daily kcal» underlines the nutritionist. «The carbohydrates ‘friends of blood sugar’ are those contained in whole grains, such as wholemeal pasta, barley, wholemeal couscous, wholemeal bread, to be much preferred to the refined variants. Among the rice, in addition to the wholemeal type, that is to be preferred basmati who has an Ig (Glycemic indexed) particularly low».

Cook the cereals with the “al dente” cooking method e as a pasta format, prefer spaghettiwhich have less sugar than short pasta, due to a starch gelatinization process.

4. Eliminate or reduce simple sugars

Eliminate sugary drinks and reduce simple sugars in general, i.e. those of refined sugar but also of cane sugar or honey. Very little (or no) sugar in the coffee, in short, just like sweets should only be eaten occasionally.

Photo: Ravi Sharma/Pexels

5. Increase your fiber intake

“The most important fibers in the diet for blood sugar control are soluble ones, which slow down or decrease intestinal absorption,” explains the nutritionist. «This mainly determines a reduction in the glycemic index and in the total amount of fat. The soluble fiber (pectin, gum, mucilage) together with water forms a fermentable gelatinous mass, with a strong satiating power and capable of increasing the viscosity of faeces in the intestine. Soluble fiber thus reduces the intestinal absorption of some nutrients (especially fats and carbohydrates) and is able to regulate the blood concentration of glucose and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1C). Soluble fiber is found above all in legumes, fresh fruit such as apples, pears, plums, berries, and vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, onions». See also Ukraine, the war in the woods holding back the Russian advances. Mines and ambushes: this is how the Ukrainians hit the men of Moscow

6. Match the various nutrients in the meal

To control the glycemic load of the meal, it is a good rule to always insert, together with carbohydrates, too a portion of protein and good fats in a reduced dose (extra virgin olive oil), creating a single dish on the model of the Harvard “dish of health“.

Photo: Usman Yousaf/Unsplash

For mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks, combine fresh fruit with nuts (pistachios, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts), rich in good fats and proteins that lower the glycemic loadand consume more sugary fruit, such as persimmons, grapes and figs, only occasionally and in small portions.

8. Fruit yes, juices “ni”

Prefer whole fruit to juices and freshly squeezed juices, because richer in fiber which slows down the effect of sugars.

Photo: Jane Sundried/Unsplash

9. Practice regular and constant physical activity

Exercise has a hypoglycemic effect because it stimulates the entry of glucose into muscle cells by removing it from the blood.

10. Take care of sleep and reduce sources of stress

«Stress increases cortisol, a hormone that in the long run increases appetite and the desire for sweets (diabetogen hormone). Conversely, a quality sleep it can help keep blood glucose levels normalized» concludes the expert.

Sample menu for lunch and dinner suggested by the nutritionist

Lunch: radicchio salad, fennel with black olives + wholemeal spaghetti cooked al dente with lentil ragù See also Iron deficiency: here are all the foods that supplement this mineral