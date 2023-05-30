How to keep diabetes under control? Let’s find out together

Il diabetes it is a chronic disease that affects millions of people around the world. Characterized by high blood sugar levels, this condition requires proper management to prevent serious complications and promote a healthy lifestyle. In this article, also aimed at beginners, we will explore strategies to keep diabetes under control and improve quality of life.

Figure 1 – Diabetes, how to keep it under control and lead a healthy life?

Diabetes types and symptoms

There are different types of diabetes, but the most common are type 1 diabetes and the type 2 diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys the pancreatic cells that produce insulin, the hormone responsible for controlling blood glucose. In type 2 diabetes, the body becomes resistant to insulin or produces insufficient amounts of this substance. Common symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, weight loss, blurred vision, and wounds that heal slowly.

Importance of diabetes management

Proper diabetes management is essential to avoid long-term complications and improve quality of life. Keeping your blood sugar in check is essential to prevent nerve damage, heart problems, kidney failure and other complications associated with diabetes. Good diabetes management involves taking a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition, regular physical activity, taking your prescribed medications, monitoring blood sugar levels, and managing stress.

Strategies for managing diabetes

1. Healthy and balanced diet

A healthy, balanced diet is essential for managing diabetes. It’s important to avoid foods that are high in refined sugars, saturated fats, and sodium. Instead, it is recommended to focus on a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, Whole grains, lean protein e healthy fats such as those found in vegetable oils, avocados and nuts. It’s also essential to control portions and spread your carbohydrate intake throughout the day to keep blood sugar levels stable.

2. Regular physical activity

Regular exercise is a key component in diabetes management. Physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity and to maintain a healthy weight. It is recommended that you devote at least 150 minutes a week to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, such as walking, swimming or cycling. Resistance training, such as lifting weights or doing resistance band exercises, can also help improve blood glucose control.

3. Monitoring of blood sugar levels

Regular monitoring of blood glucose levels is essential for effective diabetes management. It is recommended to use a glucometro to measure your blood sugar levels at regular intervals throughout the day. This data can help you identify patterns and trends in glucose control and take corrective action as needed. It’s important to keep a diary of your blood sugar levels and share them with your doctor for the most accurate assessment.

4. Taking prescribed medications

In the case of type 2 diabetes, it is often necessary to take medication for check blood sugar levels. It is important to scrupulously follow the doctor’s instructions and take the prescribed medicines according to the established doses and times. Diabetes medications may include oral antidiabetic drugs, insulin, or a combination of both. Understanding how prescribed medications work and possible side effects is essential. If you have any doubts or concerns, it is always advisable to consult your doctor.

5. Stress management

Stress can negatively affect diabetes control. The body can react to stress by producing hormones that raise blood sugar levels. To manage stress, it is recommended to practice relaxation techniques such as meditationlo yoga o l’until. These activities help reduce stress levels and promote better diabetes management. It is also important to make time for rest and quality sleep.

Conclusion

Diabetes requires active and conscious management to keep blood sugar levels under control and prevent serious complications. Proper nutrition, regular physical activity, monitoring blood sugar levels, taking prescribed medications, and managing stress are just some of the strategies that can help keep diabetes under control. However, it’s important to remember that every individual is unique and that diabetes management can vary from person to person. It is always advisable to consult a doctor for a personalized evaluation and an adequate treatment plan.

