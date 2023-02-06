Often considered the “healthy” vegetable par excellence, broccoli constitutes an important part of the food context for most of the oldest and most deeply rooted culinary traditions such as the Italian one is strongly influenced by the consumption of this type of vegetable, closely linked to cabbage. But how do you tell if broccoli is spoiled, and therefore no longer edible?

How to know if broccoli is spoiled? Here is the answer

Being a very common vegetable, it lends itself to numerous applications of all sorts, from soups to real dishes that see the constant presence of broccoli, extremely precious also from a nutritional point of view.

In fact, they contain numerous very important properties such as mineral salts, vitamins in quantity and are also considered extremely “dietary” because they are rich in water and able to promote diuresis, without affecting values ​​such as cholesterol and blood sugar.

It is no coincidence that many low-calorie and in any case “healthy” diets make enormous use of vegetables similar to broccoli which are unquestionably very useful and also “multifaceted” in consumption.

They tend to keep their beneficial properties intact if eaten raw or steamed, but being a vegetable, it is also important when broccoli is no longer good to eat.

In fact, if the color tends to yellowish or if the conformation has irregular formations in its appearance, probably the process that led to the perishability of broccoli has already begun, so it is not advisable to eat it. Any presence of mold can also be traced from an olfactory factor as the smell of uncooked broccoli is almost inconsistent, if it has a different “odorous” characterization it means that they are probably spoiled.

A fresh broccoli must also have a good level of crunchiness and compactness, basically a broccoli that is “little firm” or even too “soft” denotes a state that is now compromised for consumption.