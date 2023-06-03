How to know your blood group even without analysis

Even without analysis it is possible to know the blood group in case of need, for donations or operations.

Knowing your group is essential because in emergency situations it is necessary to communicate it promptly. Whether it is, for example, a donation or even a blood transfusion, knowing which blood group you belong to is essential.

Usually, those who intend to know their own blood group have the possibility of doing so by carrying out ‘very simple’ routine analyses. It is a very simple procedure to follow, which takes very little time. In other cases, however, it is possible to obtain the same information without even going to a clinical analysis laboratory. How to do? Let’s find out together.

How to know your blood type quickly

In fact, the pharmacy is available quick test it is a DIY version and completely painless. This is precisely used to quickly define the patient’s group without long waits such as the results of the analyses. In this way you can immediately know the group and perhaps always have a relative indication with you so, if necessary, it will be possible to immediately trace the membership.

Alternatively, you can also ask your doctor, sometimes this information is in archive, or it can occur on some previous hospitalization, it should be reported on the folder. You can also structure it with DIY but this system is not always 100% accurate and in any case there is room for error.

The blood group derives from that of the parentshere are some examples of how the combination is born:

Mom and dad group 0, give life to 0

Group A mom and group 0 dad give birth to 0, A

Mother group 0 and father group AB give life to group A, B

I groups They are different:

Type A which can be + or –

Type B which can be + or –

Type AB which can be + or –

Type 0 which can be + or –

Of these the most widespread ever in Italy it is 0 positive, followed by A+ while AB- is the least common of all. For donations the situation And complex because not everyone can receive any type of blood:

A+ can only receive it from A or 0

A- can only receive it from A- and 0-

B+ can receive it from B and 0

B- can only receive it from B- and 0-

AB+ can receive it from AB, A, B, 0

AB- can receive it from everyone only negative

0+ can only receive it from 0+ and 0-

0- can only receive it from 0-

The simplest way is therefore to buy the test in the pharmacy, the result is precise and you just need to pierce your fingertip, something to do in a few seconds with immediate results. The cost is around 20 euros and it is also conveniently found online, the outcome arrives quickly and you can always keep this information.