Experts discovered that certain habits and foods can help us live longer and feel better. In a study of US veterans, health science specialist Xuan-Mai Nguyen found that adopting certain habits, such as physical activity, a Mediterranean diet, and good sleep, can extend life by up to 24 years if started at age 40. The benefits decrease with age, but even adopting these habits later in life can still have a significant impact on longevity.

The study also found that habits such as avoiding drugs, smoking, and excessive alcohol, managing stress, and getting quality sleep all contribute to a longer life. Socializing and engaging in activities like art and music also play a role in prolonging life.

These habits have a positive impact on the body, lowering cardiovascular risk, reducing cholesterol levels, and decreasing markers of inflammation. Ultimately, feeling better and living a healthier lifestyle can lead to a longer and happier life. The study highlights the importance of adopting these habits early in life, but also shows that it’s never too late to start improving health and increasing longevity.

