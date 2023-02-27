It is possible to lose two kilos in just one weeksimply by putting these precautions into practice in the decalogue that follows.

Who is looking for a crash diet to solve your problem of weight, it is not in this article that you will find it. The DIY diets are absolutely to be avoidedbecause many of us suffer from some disorder, food intolerance or altered blood values, so sOnly a nutritionist can prepare a program not only effective but also healthy to follow.

Often, however, everyday gestures that seem “harmless” are instead the cause of a few extra pounds. If excess weight is important, it is clear that only a doctor can help, as well as regular sporting activity.

But if it’s right some bacon to flattenhere are 10 tips to lose 2 kilos in just one week and slim your waistline.

How to lose 2 kg in a week: bad habits to get rid of right away

As just highlighted, there are harmless gestures that are now part of ours daily routine and which instead are bad not only for the waist but above all for health.

Here are the first tips that allow you to immediately notice a differencesimultaneously with the others that will follow, over the course of already seven days:

eliminate all “visible” sugar. No added sucrose in coffee or milk, nor in fruit salads. Eliminate any type of fruit juice packaged. Substitutes such as honey or maple juice also have the same effect as white sugar in the body

to ban all kinds of sugary drinks. In addition to fruit juices, it is natural to think of cola-based drinks. Unfortunately today it is a very widespread habit, even if only to quench your thirst, to drink a glass on the go. Instead, they are real “bombs” for the body and being immediately assimilable carbohydrates are transformed into fat

avoid alcohol. Without a doubt, spirits should not exist in anyone’s diet, because they are harmful to the liver and health in general, not just for the figure. Also avoid the various aperitifs before lunch or dinner or after-dinner cocktails. Anyone who needs to lose weight shouldn’t drink alcohol. If, on the other hand, you reach your ideal weight, you can treat yourself a glass of red wine with meals

cancel the morning appointment with breakfast at the bar. Here it is a must that the choice falls on croissants, sweets with creams, fried donuts or donuts, to be eliminated completely both to lose weight and to avoid unnecessary accumulation of sugar in the blood

even white and refined flour should be eliminated. At most you can allow yourself to eat it for three meals a week (for example a pizza or spaghetti). This type of flour should be replaced with the wholemeal one and priority must be given to wholemeal type cereals such as red or black Venus rice for example or quinoa, spelt, buckwheat

eliminate the EVO oil from the salads. A habit that almost everyone has, it is undeniable: a nice drizzle of oil on raw vegetables, which should be avoided. EVO oil should be used for the preparation of dishes or a teaspoon raw in legumes for example. But for salads, better to prefer vinegar and spices (and never add salt)

At the end of all these NOs and bans, let’s see instead what is allowed to facilitate weight lossdrainage of liquids and reduce abdominal swelling.

What foods to choose to lose 2 kg in a week

So here are all the YES that instead represent gods good behaviors to keepto lose weight and feel more energetic and active during work, study or leisure time activities.

Se a kilo goes away immediately by eliminating excess sugars and fatsthe other kilo is lost by selecting foods for lunch and dinner and, of course, doing at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day (a walk is also fine to start with).

To lose 2 kg per week and keep fit:

you need to increase your intake of Omega 3 essential fats. They are found in fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies, tuna but also in dried fruit and chia seeds.

limit the consumption of red meat (if you really can’t do without it) to once a week, in the amount of 100-200 grams maximum. It’s good to stay in shape favor white meat and above all fish

relegating the consumption of fatty cheeses to sporadic events. A piece of cheese should be “a prize”, for example on the weekend, for having been on a “stick” all week. As for i dairy products in fact, the only possible option concerns only lean ones

completely change the concept of breakfast. In fact, sweets and brioches, as we have already had the opportunity to highlight, contain only simple carbohydrates and sugars, which, among other things, raise the glycemic curve too much on an empty stomach. A savory breakfast is better.

To lose weight, it is preferable to do a 30-minute walk on an empty stomach as soon as you wake upso as to burn fat, or dedicate yourself to the hormonal workout every day.