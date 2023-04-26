How to lose 3-4 kilos without going on a diet: here are the 6 indications from the nutritionist to speed up the metabolism

We talked about it with Dr. Gabriele Buracchi, nutritionist biologist

Going on a diet doesn’t always mean losing who knows how many extra pounds. Sometimes, theThe goal is to get rid of those 3-4 kilos gained after a holiday period or after a few weeks in which some eating habits have changed for various reasons or because they are too sedentary. For example, a recent study carried out by the University of Barcelona confirmed that delaying lunch and dinner on the weekend – definite Eating Jet Lag – can lead to an average weight gain of 4 kilos. So what to do to lose those few extra pounds as a result of a period of change in habits? “The problem must be tackled from two points of view. First of all we must try to re-establish more regular habits as far as possible since it is easy to understand how eating later in the evening, near sleep, leads to nutrients being absorbed when you are most inactive”, replies the doctor Gabriel Buracchi, nutritional biologist. “Not to mention that it has long been known that sleeping less than necessary leads to a slowdown in metabolism and therefore to a greater risk of gaining weight. The other fundamental aspect is always observing a balanced diet in all meals and doing proper physical activity”.

So let’s start with breakfast: is it necessary to eliminate bread?

“Depends. If, for example, the bread is not wholemeal we are dealing with a food with a high glycemic index which it is not recommended. Surely it is much better to use fruit as a carbohydrate”.

Since we consume a lot of coffee, what role does it play in weight loss?

“If sweetened it is obviously contraindicated. If bitter, the caffeine contained may be a stimulant that slightly increases the metabolismeven if it is still good not to exceed 3-4 cups a day”.

Speaking of sugar, the real enemy of the diet: which foods should we pay more attention to and which could we underestimate?

“Added white sugar, sucrose, should be avoided not only because it is fattening but for many other health problems that would be too long to list. Sure, natural juices, freshly squeezed, are better than packaged ones, but it is well also in this case do not exaggerateand, given that they are lower in fiber than whole fruit, which is still the best choice”.

What to prefer for lunch? Give more space to proteins or carbohydrates?

“Carbohydrates, proteins and good fats such as olive oil must always be present in meals. It is also good to favor fruit and vegetables and use lean proteins, at least in part of vegetable origin, such as soy and other legumes. Finally, pay attention to saturated fats and above all to trans fats present in typical fast food products and in many packaged ones”.

Same question for dinner: how to regulate with nutritional choices, in addition to the quantities to be consumed?

“If you go to sleep 2 or 3 hours after dinner, it is better to keep light and reduce the doses compared to lunch. If there are a few extra pounds to get rid of, it could be useful to implement, maybe even just twice a week, an 8/16 intermittent fasting which is certainly a further stimulus to lose weight”.

We must not forget the physical movement. What simple rules to follow to lose a few pounds?

“It depends a lot on the starting conditions, such as age and level of training, but also on the time available. Generally speaking, a mix of aerobic and anaerobic exercise is always best. For example: cwalk about 5 km a day, possibly including some running sections, always preferring the stairs to the elevator. And adding, three or four times a week, exercises with weights and Plank exercises that work on the abs”.