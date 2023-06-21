How to lose weight and get back in shape with the ebike: free event in Milan

The production and sale of e-bikes in Italy continues to drive the entire sector with increases exceeding 20% ​​in the last 3 years and offsets the slight contraction of the traditional bike sector which sees a decrease of 3%.

The e-bike boom has several reasons: its more “democratic” functionality, i.e. aimed at a wider public, a growing demand for forms of sustainable mobility and the spread of cycle tourism. But not only this. We have already had the opportunity to tell you about the importance of ebike as an opportunity to stay healthy, respect the environment, save energy and optimize travel.

How to lose weight and get back in shape with the ebike

Added to this is the fundamental contribution that the ebike gives to our health. For those segments of the population, let’s think for example of the elderly or sedentary people who, due to work or lack of incentive to move, practice little physical activity, the ebike can be the solution.

The ebike, as confirmed by the data, represents a great tool to stay healthy and get back in shape, and in the short time – with daily movements – it tends to improve cardiovascular functions, heart rate at rest, blood pressure and blood glucose level. In addition to having an important impact on the muscle strength of the lower limbs.

Wednesday 28 June 7pm: free event at E-cycles in Milan

“How to lose weight and get back in shape with the ebike”: on 28 June 2023, from 7 to 9 pm, in Milan at E-cycles (via Enrico Serretta 2) Omar Gatti – Doctor in Motor Sciences and Cycling Health Specialist in Bikeitalia, will talk about the relationship between ebike and health and answer the following questions:

Does the e-bike really make you feel good?

How to use an e-bike to stay fit?

Do e-bikes make you lose weight?

How to strengthen muscles with the e-bike?

How to manage the e-bike to get the most out of our health?

During the evening it will be possible to ask all the questions to resolve all the doubts concerning the use of e-bikes to lose weight, stay fit and have fun.

Registration form (maximum 50 places)

The event is free but pre-registration is required (maximum 50 seats). To register, fill out the form at this link:

E-cycles

E-cycles was born from the idea of Michael Mosconi, entrepreneur from Milan, as an urban mobility center, initially with two shops in the Bolgheri area, Castiglione della Pescaia (Grosseto) and from 2022 also in Milan within a post-industrial area. It offers exposure, sales and a test area thanks to the large spaces available at the Milan office.

In addition to the sale of city bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, road bikes and cargo bikes with pedal assistance from the best brands: Riese and Muller, Moser, Fantic, Gazelle, Tenways, Santae, and assistance; E-cycles offers bike wash and guided tour services to discover the most beautiful places in Lombardy, in partnership with agencies and organizations specialized in creating ad hoc tours, and aimed at nature and adventure lovers and cycling enthusiasts.

Since 2023 E-cycles has been offering Bike Hotels and accommodation facilities the possibility of renting charging stations complete with 5 Gazelle bikes every six months. The charging station is assembled and the customer of the facility or company rents independently via app and credit card.