How to lose weight at 50: the ideal diet in menopause

Losing weight after the age of 50 is possible despite the menopause: here is the diet indicated for such a particular phase of life for women.

At some point in life, all women are faced with a phase of substantial changes to their health or the onset of menopause. It is a period that inevitably involves some discomfort, but with the necessary precautions recommended by doctors, it is possible to achieve the well-being that seemed compromised.

One of the most common annoyances that women experience with the conclusion of childbearing age (which for convenience we place around 50) is certainly theweight gain: many are wondering how to maintain their ideal weight or lose a few pounds despite the drop in estrogen which affects this aspect. Well, this is not a chimera: according to the nutritionist Elena Dogliotti, popularizer and scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, all of this is possible even in mature age!

What to eat in menopause to regain the line: the diet recommended by the expert

The first aspect Dr. Dogliotti emphasizes is the mental attitude with which every woman should face the changes of menopause. It is essential that in this period we focus on the future and on how to live it to the fullest of our possibilities. That said, it is undeniable that many tricks, which previously had the effect of making you lose weight, are now not so effective. It is therefore necessary to ‘get around the obstacle’.

Given that for every woman there are pieces of advice that are more suitable than others, Dogliotti explains which are, in general, the behaviors that can help limit the problems deriving from menopause. First, eating healthy, avoiding smoking and being as active as possible are a good start: one healthy and balanced dieta constant physical activity (even better if practiced in pleasant company) are always valid remedies to safeguard physical and psychological well-being.

As for what, when and how to eat, the doctor recommends:

eat breakfast every morning to avoid being too hungry for lunch,

don’t have lunch too late

have dinner before 20.

If you practice sport, a snack is allowed a couple of hours before training and a light dinner after class. It is also advisable to favor fats and proteins of vegetable origin and limit the consumption of carbohydrates, giving precedence to fish instead of poultry and red meat.

Dogliotti does not exclude the possibility of intermittent fasting, a diet very popular in recent times, the suitability of which must always be evaluated by the doctor. In practice this method consists of “limit the hours of the day in which you eat, for example having breakfast at 8, a balanced lunch and ending with a snack at 16”explains the nutritionist.