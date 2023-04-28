How to lose weight with the pasta diet

The pasta diet is on everyone’s lips (in every sense): here’s how to follow it, why it works and above all because it’s absolutely healthy

With the arrival of the warm season and the increase in temperatures, the catchphrase of diets returns, but this year there is something new: it is the pasta dietwhich for once allows you to eat well and in a balanced way allowing the body to (re) get fit and healthy in a completely natural way (and therefore only if the body actually benefits from it).

Although pasta is often demonized (by those who lack nutritional bases above all else), consumed in a healthy and balanced way it is the best friend of health and where it is needed it allows you to lose weight effortlessly and without risking resorting to little or no diets. not balanced at all.

Pasta diet: what it is and why it works

What is the pasta diet and how does it work?

The pasta diet, as the name suggests, provides for daily consumption of pasta.

Spaghetti, penne, farfalle, fusilli… pasta can be combined with an infinite number of condiments such as extra virgin olive or seed oil, tomato sauce, legumes, vegetables, fish, meat, cheese. In short: nothing is off limits.

The only two things to watch out for are the quantities and seasonings: the pasta diet is based on the intake of a maximum of 80 g of pasta per day, every day for about a month.

Lose weight by eating pasta

Losing weight by eating pasta is an extremely healthy and nutritionally correct method to lose any excess kilos.

According to experts, in fact, the pasta diet works because it is rich and varied; able to satisfy the intake of sugars, carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables and fats, vegetable ones are preferable.

In addition to his nutritional profilethe pasta also has interesting metabolic contributions; which is why it is considered an ideal diet food.

3 rules to follow

If you want to try the pasta diet just follow three rules.

One, cooking must be al dente so as to make the dish more digestible. Furthermore, once cooked, the pasta should be rinsed to eliminate excess starch residues. If possible, it is better to choose wholemeal pasta because it is rich in fibre which will help you feel full longer and promote intestinal motility.

We must then prefer simple, light and healthy sauces: therefore no carbonara and amatriciana dishes, the pasta should be seasoned with abundant vegetables, fish or legumes, seasoned with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil per person. You will find that by replacing the gravy with a vegetable and protein-based dressing, the dish will increase in volume (with a consequent increase in satiety and satisfaction), without increasing the intake of excess calories.

In the end, pasta should be eaten without the main course, which will be moved to the next meal. This is because, as we said, the pasta sauce itself must contain all the nutrients, therefore vegetables and proteins, and in this way you will have consumed a well-balanced single dish.

In the second meal of the day, the choice is yours whether it is lunch or dinner, an equally simple and healthy second course will be preferable.

For example, you can opt for fish with vegetables and bread, or a vegetable and legume soup, or lean meat with potatoes and vegetables.