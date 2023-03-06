A particular food is an exceptional ally of ours salutealthough still underrated and considered a simple snack: the peanuts boast qualities very similar to those of the fruit dry shell-like, as they help to lower the cholesterol bad and to increase that buono. They are rich in minerals e proteinare allied with the smooth running of the metabolism and the resveratrol they contain appears to exert a protective action against tumors.

What are peanuts

Peanuts are native to Brazil, although widely cultivated in Africa, Asia and Europe. Vitaminic, rich in minerals, with a good protein content, they are highly energetic, therefore very useful in countering situations of severe psycho-physical stress, as well as in cases of debilitation, tiredness, asthenia and for post-physical activity recovery. Rich in antioxidants, including oleic acid and resveratrol, they are anticancer (especially against colon cancer), reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood and lower triglycerides, prevent cardiovascular disease, reduce premenstrual syndrome.

Peanuts, allies to lower bad cholesterol

According to the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospitalhighly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching center,

“although it is about legumes the peanuts they have qualities very similar to those of dried nuts. Their monounsaturated fats help reduce the cholesterol bad and ad increase that buonowhile theirs protein they are sources of high quality amino acids essential for growth and development. p-Coumaric acid and resveratrol are powerful antioxidants. The former is believed to reduce the risk of stomach cancer, while the latter appears to exert aprotective action against tumors, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and viral or fungal infections. Other compounds with antioxidant properties are biocanine-A, genistein and vitamin E. The B vitamins, on the other hand, help the proper functioning of the metabolism“.

100 g of roasted peanuts bring about 598 calorie split as follows:

75% lipids (approximately: 23% monounsaturated, 14% polyunsaturated, 7% saturated)

19% protein

6% carbohydrates

In particular, in 100 grams of peanuts there are approximately:

16.13 g of carbohydrates

25.80 g in protein

49.24 g in lipidi

8.5 g of fiber (mostly insoluble)

12,066 mg of niacin

0.384 mg of pyridoxine

8.33 mg of vitamin E

0.135 mg in riboflavin

0.640 mg in thiamine

240 µg of folate

1.767 mg of pantothenic acid

705 mg of potassium

76 mg of phosphorus

168 mg of magnesium

92 mg of calcium

18 mg of sodium

7.2 µg of selenium

4.58 mg of iron

1.144 mg of copper

3.27 mg of zinc

1,934 mg in manganese

Peanuts are sources of phenolic compounds, especially p-coumaric acid, resveratrol, biocanin-A and genistein.

Peanuts: buying advice

At the time of purchase, make sure that the woody pods are intact, crunchy and good looking. If, once the pod is opened, the seeds appear altered, therefore dark, completely or partially covered with yellowish powder, it is better to throw them away.

How to consume peanuts

The delicious food can be enjoyed toasted, as a daily snack to be eaten alone or combined with cereals, plain yogurt or fruit, as well as in imaginative salads, cold or caramelized dishes. Peanut butter is an excellent food alternative for vegans, while peanut seed oil is used for frying, in many culinary recipes around the world.

Where to find peanut butter?

Peanut butter can now be purchased in many supermarkets, but also in shops specializing in the sale of protein products, for those who are more attentive to their figure. Otherwise there are many online alternatives where you can buy it.

Please note that the information on this page is from general nature it’s at disclosure purpose e in no case do they replace medical advicethe first reference point to turn to for information, clarifications, and to rely on for advice or exams.