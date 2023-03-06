The statins are the main drugs used for lower cholesterol levels. Through drug therapy, the formation of dangerous plaques in the blood vessels is reduced and the onset of cardiovascular diseases is prevented.

However, it is estimated that around 10% of all patients suffer from more or less serious side effects due to statins, such as muscle pain. What alternatives are there for these statin intolerant patients? Find out in the article.

How statin intolerance manifests itself

The use of cholesterol-lowering drugs repeatedly makes headlines. Its indispensable use in patients with high cholesterol, especially those who have already suffered a heart attack, is undisputed. However, some cannot tolerate statins.

Many patients report severe pain in the muscles of the arms and legs; a pain so strong that it has never been felt before.

The moment these patients stopped the treatment, the pains disappeared.

To avoid rare and serious side effects (such as rhabdomyolysis) and permanent damage, those who suffer from it statin intolerancethey should contact their doctor immediately, especially if they feel severe body aches and dark colored urine.

What are the alternatives to statins

The advice of many cardiologists is as follows: reduce the dose of statins or change the type of statin (there are about 7 of them). It is rare for a patient to tolerate none of these.

The patients they are genetically predisposed to cholesterol, they can reduce it with food by only 10 or 15%, no more. It doesn’t matter how healthy they eat and how much they move. And it is precisely in these cases that drug therapy becomes essential.

If such patients cannot tolerate statins, how do we proceed? Can the so-called “natural drugs” against cholesterol be used?

“Natural” cholesterol-lowering agents are concentrated active ingredients from foods that can lower cholesterol – such as fish, cartichokes, seaweed, bergamot or soybeans. For better availability, they are packaged in pills as dietary supplements.

But do they work? Experts have recently promoted products based on “fermented red rice“, which contain a natural statin as an active ingredient.

Some patients report better tolerability than pharmacological statins. However, an EU authority warned in 2018 that red rice products can have the same serious side effects as drugs, even at low doses.

Also other dietary supplements, for example with omega-3 fatty acids, phytosterols, bergamot or soycan lower cholesterol levels. However the effect is not high compared to drugs.

Finally, there are PCSK9 inhibitors, human monoclonal antibodies, which are very effective: in fact, they reduce LDL-C levels by at least 50 – 70%.

They are administered by subcutaneous injection and have a good tolerability profile, with only rare adverse events. Talk to your treating physician.