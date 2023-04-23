How to make apple cider vinegar in a few steps without spending 1 euro: very simple

Apple cider vinegar is a delicately scented condiment that we can prepare ourselves at home without spending a lot of money.

The aceto is in the body it is produced via the cider fermentation process or apple juice. Thanks to the beneficial properties of apples, this intensely colored condiment is used as the ideal ingredient for many recipes. It often presents itself with a cloudy appearance and with sediments on the bottom, mainly formed by acetic bacteria.

Apple cider vinegar – why prepare it at home

Lapple cider vinegar is one of the most popular products for lose weight and burn fat, thanks to its many health benefits. Preparing the product at home is the best choice for ensure the use of high quality ingredients and a careful manufacturing process.

In this way, you can take full advantage of the extraordinary medicinal properties of the product 100%.

It is vital to note that commercially available apple cider vinegars they are not entirely natural due to the production procedures used, such as pasteurization and filtering, which alter their original composition.

Furthermore, many brands contain sulfitesa substance that increases shelf life but eliminates much of the beneficial properties of vinegar.

This kind of vinegar it is very effective for cleaning the house, but it cannot be used in the medical or culinary fields, as its beneficial effects are lost after being filtered and pasteurized.

The substance that gives vinegar land its beneficial properties is called “mother”. This is added to wine, cider or other similar drinks, and thanks to the bacteria present, it transforms the alcohol into acetic acid. Precisely for this function, it has been called “madreof the vinegar.

It’s about a viscous and turbid mass composed of bacteria and cellulose, characterized by a high iron content. For this reason, making vinegar at home is the most effective way to preserve the precious “mother”.

Properties of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is rich in minerals including iron, magnesium, phosphorus and sulphur. It also contains calcium which strengthens the heart and the body’s immune defences. Potassium is also present, essential for the correct functioning of the heart and muscles.

Thanks to the presence of pectin, a water-soluble fiberprotects cells and blood vessels and helps to reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood.

It favors the sense of satiety and partially hinders the absorption of fats.

Thanks to the presence of beneficial bacteria it maintains the balance of the intestinal microflora, improving its functions.

How to make apple cider vinegar at home

To start, a crucial element in preparing the drink is the use of organic apples. It is essential to avoid those that have been treated with pesticides and chemicals as they can influence the correct fermentation process.

Also, it’s timely select ripe apples, as they contain higher quantities of natural sugars which give a sweeter taste to the finished drink. Let’s see how to make homemade apple cider vinegar.

Ingredients 5 gave a mellow

50 gr caster sugar

1 lt boiled water Instructions We begin the preparation of our apple cider vinegar by washing them very well

In a saucepan, dissolve the sugar in two glasses of filtered water.

So we will have to totally sanitize a one liter container and let it dry in the open air. We continue by cutting the apples into wedges (occupying 3/4 of the volume).

Let it boil and add the sugary liquid to the apples in the container. We can add more water if necessary, until the container is completely covered.

We apply a gauze, and a tea towel on the top and keep it taut using an elastic band.

The container should be kept in a dark place and at room temperature.

It is good to make sure that the apples are immersed in the liquid and that no mold forms for at least three weeks.

After this time, the liquid will have a sweetish aroma, strain it and put the vinegar back into the container.

We put the container back in the dark, for about another three to four weeks.

The liquid will be mixed several times every other day. Finally, the liquid will acquire the necessary acidity.

We can store the vinegar in a glass jar with a lid. The apple cider vinegar is ready!

Ways to use apple cider vinegar

This amazing apple dressing can be used in several ways; as a salad dressing or even as a facial toner.

Il apple dressing it is also widely used as a natural remedy for digestion, in fact drinking a hot drink prepared with a cup of hot water, a teaspoon of apple dressing and a spoonful of honey can help soothe an upset stomach.