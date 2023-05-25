How to make them bloom

Geraniums require little care, but offer a magnificent display of flowers all summer long. The most important thing is that these delicate plants get enough sunlight so they can bud continuously. This popular plant is available in a variety of varieties, all featuring visually appealing leaves and flowers. Geraniums (also called pelargoniums) are a common plant, grown in large numbers in flower beds and window boxes due to their popularity. Are your geraniums not blooming? Here’s what you can do to get them blooming again!

Why aren’t my geraniums blooming?

To form flowers, geraniums of all types need a few essential elements, including sun, warmth, and the right soil. If any of these components are out of order, your perennial cannot produce flowers. Let’s take a closer look at some of the common problems that can prevent geraniums from flowering.

Insufficient direct light

Hardy geraniums need a location with four to six hours of direct sunlight per day. Flowering may fail if part of the shade is present, whether it is a penumbra or deep shade. All plants need different amounts of sun for photosynthesis and the conversion of energy into food. Pelargoniums need a lot of sun. Your geraniums won’t bloom if they don’t get enough sunlight.

Be sure to plant your hardy geraniums in a spot that gets plenty of light and little shade. Even a little shade in the afternoon can rob your geraniums of the vitality they need. You should also remove any overhanging plants that might cast a shadow on your geraniums.

Geraniums not flowering – too much fertilizer

While most plants will thrive with a balanced fertilizer, too much fertilizer can have the opposite effect. If geraniums are fertilized too much, they will form many leaves but only a few flowers. In other words, the plant will become bushier, but there will be fewer beautiful buds on it.

When caring for geraniums, it is advisable not to fertilize more frequently than every two weeks. Also, high levels of nitrogen can cause the stems of these plants to become brittle and eventually die. To prevent this, you should definitely use a fertilizer that contains a lower percentage of nitrogen. Your geraniums would benefit greatly from a fertilizer with a nutrient ratio of 15-15-15.

Tipp: If you like the aroma of coffee, you might be wondering if you can use coffee grounds to fertilize geraniums. If you plan to use coffee grounds as fertilizer, it is better to combine them with other components such as compost or manure. Coffee grounds are a fantastic alternative if you are looking for a way to give your plants an extra dose of nitrogen. Just make sure to use them in moderation and combine them with other components to create a balanced environment for your plants. Your plants will thank you.

Proper pelargonium watering

Excessive watering is the cause of most plant problems. Geraniums that are watered too much are more likely to develop root rot, a potentially fatal disease that affects the plant’s ability to absorb water and nutrients from the surrounding soil.

If the lower leaves are yellow or red, this indicates that the plant is receiving excessive water. You should only water the soil after it has dried out for some time, and then consider doing a soil test to determine the quality of the soil.

The condition of the soil

Geraniums are known to be heavy feeders, so they thrive best in soil that is mostly clay but also contains some sand for drainage. Both indoor and outdoor plants benefit tremendously from the addition of coarse sand or perlite to organic compost. Not only does organic matter provide essential nutrients and help restore depleted nitrogen, but it also increases soil acidity and even has the ability to retain some water during periods of drought. The addition of aggregates such as perlite improves drainage while preventing the soil from becoming over-compacted.

Geraniums don’t bloom because of the temperature

Pelargoniums like a relatively constant temperature range. If the temperature is too high or too low, the plants may have trouble flowering. The optimal range for flowering is between 15 and 30 degrees. You can prevent the temperature of your outdoor pelargonium’s roots from exceeding these levels by providing some mid-day shade or mulching.

Tips for beautiful geranium flowers – cut the plant

Even if your plant flowers, the number of flowers may not meet your expectations. Many gardeners recommend pruning the plant back after the first bloom of the year to encourage new growth, which is healthier and may produce a larger bloom later in the summer.

However, you can only prune the flowers that have finished flowering if you don’t want to prune the whole plant. This allows the plant to devote more of its resources to producing new buds.

Finally, remove any areas of the plant that are too leggy and be on the lookout for any pests or fungal diseases that may be affecting the plant’s ability to form flowers.