How to manage anger in children, adolescents and adults

by CINZIA LUCCHELLI

It can make us lose our mind and, when it cools down, turn into resentment and resentment. Among the emotions it is the most difficult to control. But as disturbing as it may be, we can transform it into a resource: if we learn, from an early age, to manage it

Amy is an entrepreneur who has worked hard to emerge and can’t wait to sell her thriving business so she can enjoy her family. Danny is a handyman who tries hard to earn the money that will allow his Korean parents to return to the United States. They meet or rather collide in the parking lot of a supermarket: Danny goes out the back and almost hits Amy’s car. Who doesn’t forgive him. The protagonists of Beef, a grotesque dark comedy (on Netflix produced by A24), are not capable of smiling: they show their teeth. They have in common a fury, an inexhaustible anger that they struggle to contain within the boundaries imposed by society. They collide, they recognize each other, they (self)destruct. They make us reflect on how complicated it can be for someone to exercise a sense of control and what consequences this can lead to.

In 1988 the Journal of The American Medical Association reported a new pathology called “vending machine madness”. The outbursts of anger towards vending machines that take money without dispensing products are so frequent that they have fueled the controversial myth of the distributor that kills more than sharks.

