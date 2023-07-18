How to notice a decayed tooth: do not underestimate these signs (they are the first alarm bells)

Dental health is very delicate and should never be underestimated. For this reason it is important to give due importance to some signals

Take care of your own teeth it is very important to ensure good oral and general health. They play a crucial role in our daily life. Therefore, maintaining proper oral hygiene, cleaning your teeth every day after meals, helps to remove food residues, avoid the formation of bacterial plaques and tartar, stains, helps protect the gums, avoid bad odors, etc.

But among some of the most common problems that can affect teeth, there are cavities. Oral hygiene must be maintained not only through proper cleaning and frequent dental visits, but also by adopting some healthy habits.

Attention to oral hygiene care for the formation of caries

Teeth are among the main organs of the oral cavity, whose function is above all that of chewing, phonetics and also aesthetics. They are a part of the body that is very vulnerable to external elements with which they come into contact, which is why it is good to take care of them and clean them frequently after meals. Among the main causes that can damage data, there are i bacteria, which can cause one of the most common problems. Or the appearance of caries.

One of the most common problems with the teeth is caries: what are the most common causes (tantasalute.it)

The caries they are permanent and destructive lesions that damage the tooth enamel, the external protective surface and, in advanced stages, can also affect the internal tissues of the tooth and even affect blood vessels and nerves. It is precisely the bacteria that cause this damage, which can form and settle in the event that one’s eating habits include a rich intake of sugars, carbohydrates and above all poor oral hygiene.

These bacteria, which settle on plaque, become dangerous when they start interacting with carbohydrates and sugars, forming corrosive acids, which consequently damage the tooth enamel forming cavities.

What are the most common symptoms of caries and how to intervene

To recognize signs and symptoms of caries, it is good to know that initially they do not cause pain and are symptomatic. Problems begin when teeth are mostly neglected.

Between the first warning signscavities can cause a strong sensitivity to temperatures, salt and sugars, bad breath, tooth pain, which can increase over time. Another sign is the change in the color of the tooth enamel, which will tend to become more opaque.

Timely treatment of a caries can save the tooth (tantasalute.it)

When the caries begins to affect the tooth aggressively and deeply, the famous toothache will also be perceived, which can degenerate to the point of becoming acute and difficult to bear. If the caries is not treated, it will gradually destroy some portions of the dental crown, risking also involving the gums and inflaming the whole area. The biggest risk is that you go to form a abscess, until the total destruction of the tooth and the root.

Cavities, if caught early, can be cured through the filling, in which the dentist will close all the cracks and channels devoured by bacteria. If the stage of the tooth is now in a complex phase, it may be necessary to remove the tooth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

