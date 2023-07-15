how to obtain a ticket refund and reschedule destinations – breaking latest news

1) Why were more than a thousand flights canceled today in Italy?

Due to the concurrence of at least three national and some local strikes. In particular, the unions have proclaimed a stop for handling workers, from 10 to 18. The pilots of Malta Air (here the switchboard: +356 21 662 211), a subsidiary of the Ryanair group, and the commanders, first officers and flight attendants of the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling (here the cancellation compensation procedure https://www.vueling.com/it/siamo-vueling/contatti/gestioni?helpCenterFlow=EU261-Claims).

2) What do those employed in airport handling do and what are they asking for with today’s strike?

Ground staff carry out all pre- and post-flight activities. From the acceptance phase – with check-in and baggage registration – to the boarding procedure at the gate, to the deposit of the suitcase on the plane and its return upon arrival. The employees protest in support of the dispute for the renewal of the employment contract which has expired for six years.

3) What protections are provided for passengers?

As explained by the National Civil Aviation Authority, in the event of a strike and consequent flight cancellation, the airline is always due to provide timely information and assistance to the passenger, as well as rerouting to the first available flight

4) What if it no longer makes sense for the traveler to take an alternative flight? In that case – ENAC confirms – the passenger renounces the rerouting on another connection and has the right to a full refund of the air ticket purchased.

5) Can the traveler who has had his flight canceled request compensation, in addition to a refund, ranging from 250 to 600 euros depending on the distance of the route?

No: in this case, only the refund of the ticket is due because the cancellation of the flight is one of the so-called “exceptional circumstances”, for reasons not directly dependent on the company. This also applies to prolonged flight delays and if the airline has communicated the cancellation and offers an alternative flight in compliance with the times indicated by the relevant legislation.

6) Are there protected flights?

Yes. In its document relating to today’s strike, ENAC lists all the connections envisaged during the strike: 45 domestic and 39 intercontinental flights (WHO LIST).. The National Civil Aviation Authority also points out that during the strikes there are the protection time slots – from 7 to 10 and from 18 to 21 – in which flights must still be carried out. Today’s strike falls between the two guarantee times.

7) Can the traveler file a complaint if he believes that his flight has been canceled or significantly delayed for reasons not directly related to the strike?

Yes. Passengers who intend to do so must contact the airline that issued the ticket and/or – in the case of package tours – the tour operator with which the transport contract was stipulated.

8) Is there a period in which strikes cannot be carried out?

Between the end of July and the beginning of September it is not possible to carry out strikes in our country. But this does not apply to other countries where – as in the United Kingdom – unrest was also announced in the first half of August.

