Home » How to overcome anxiety about the final exam: advice
Health

How to overcome anxiety about the final exam: advice

by admin
How to overcome anxiety about the final exam: advice

Two out of three students are affected. With even serious consequences on lifestyle. It is maturity anxiety, the forced transition from adolescence to adult life, which this year 536,000 students are facing since June 21st.

Seven out of ten are convinced that anxiety will affect their performance in the tests, according to the data just released by the National Di.Te. Association. (Technological addictions, GAP, Cyberbullying). But stress can also be channeled to one’s advantage and, if it doesn’t become pervasive, by inhibiting learning processes, it makes us stay alert and makes us achieve the goals we set for ourselves.

See also  Google App has a bug. Does the alarm ring? | PCM

You may also like

Berberine: what it is and how it works...

Esophageal cancer, our favorite drinks could be the...

What to do about headaches caused by neck...

Flavio Insinna, farewell to the Legacy: “You have...

As a child, doctors gave her no chance...

Brain and dementia, you can lower the risk:...

When the child becomes mentally ill: an odyssey...

Wall Street closed, BoE on Thursday. In Milan...

World Fragrance Day on June 27th / How...

The thyroid diet, true and false about iodine:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy