How to overcome anxiety about the final exam: advice

Two out of three students are affected. With even serious consequences on lifestyle. It is maturity anxiety, the forced transition from adolescence to adult life, which this year 536,000 students are facing since June 21st.

Seven out of ten are convinced that anxiety will affect their performance in the tests, according to the data just released by the National Di.Te. Association. (Technological addictions, GAP, Cyberbullying). But stress can also be channeled to one’s advantage and, if it doesn’t become pervasive, by inhibiting learning processes, it makes us stay alert and makes us achieve the goals we set for ourselves.

