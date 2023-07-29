How to play sports on the beach avoiding injuries or sprains: the advice of the physiotherapist

Playing sports on the beach is very different from doing sports in the city, so it’s important to know how to do it to avoid damage.

Sport on the beach is healthy, relaxing and good for you, but on one condition: that it is done with the indications of the physiotherapist. So perfectly correct. In fact, a mistake or a simple distraction risk completely ruining the holiday.

A run on the beach, yoga by the sea, the exercises in the water they are all good ideas which, however, must also be accompanied by a certain training on the subject. Especially if you are get used to it a run only on the treadmill in the gym and then at the beach, the impact for the knees will not be very light. How, then, to carry out physical activity on the shore without causing damage to your body?

How to play sports on the beach correctly

For those who are not practical but still want to engage in some activity it is important to know that it is useful to start small. No excesses, therefore, or endless hours of sport. Better to start small and then gradually increase when your fitness permits. Important for everyone always be warm. So to avoid injuries to muscles or joints, no sudden runs or football matches without adequate preparation. Then it is essential to have one good hydration and also nutrition because summer, the heat, the sun’s rays and scorching temperatures still have a significant impact on health.

Which sports are not recommended on the beach (tantasalute.it)

Everyone has to choose something they know or that he can sustain without excessive effort. So something motor for those who want to work off a few kilos. And something that focuses on strength for those already familiar with weights. Beware because ankle, knee, shoulder sprains, are really very common precisely because of all this. In addition to warming up throughout the session, you need to pay attention to your ankles, knees, scapula and wrists.

These are the most delicate areas and also the areas of the body where injuries are concentrated. To run, for example, it’s not enough just to toddle about in the sand, you must always use running shoes, no sandals, flip flops or bare feet. Improper choices can lead to Achilles tendon, fasciitis, back pain, sprains, shin pain and stress fractures.

Obviously being on the beach the best activity you can do is just the I swim, why not enjoy the beauty of the sea to train the whole body? Butterfly swimming is not ideal for those suffering from back pain, however for those suffering from cervical pain, no breaststroke or butterfly. For the rest there isn’t an absolute technique, just be careful and don’t stray.

