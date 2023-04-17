how to prepare for the costume rehearsal

Although summer still lacks some time, you have to be ready for the appointment with the sun and the sea. To do this, follow a diet before the summer, right now, it helps to get ready in time for the costume test. Here are some useful tips on what to eat and keep fit for the beach.

Diet before summer

Beautiful days make you want to show off your physique. Although summer hasn’t arrived yet, it’s a good idea to start preparing right now to be ready with the ever more looming swimsuit fitting appointment. For those who have let themselves go a little too much, the time has come to prepare and follow a diet that helps get back in shape.

Starting a few months earlier, therefore around April or May, is essential to get back in shape without sacrifices or too many sacrifices. In these cases, it should be said that crash diets are never the right solution because if it is true that they allow you to lose extra pounds in a short time, on the other hand they risk causing damage to the body.

A slimming regimen must be balanced and well balanced, without relying on too many sacrifices. It is advisable to aim for a lifestyle and a diet that allows you to feel better, throwing off the extra pounds in a conscious and healthy way. The help and advice of a nutritionist or professional in the sector are essential to understand the most suitable food scheme.

A free meal a week in which to eat what you want can certainly support the dietary period. In this way it is possible to feel full and satisfied, not only from an emotional and psychological point of view, but it also allows you to give the right push to get back in shape in the right way without too many deprivations.

Diet before summer: tips

You can manage to lose weight before the summer by following a diet and the right advice. By doing so, you can get back in shape without jeopardizing your health. In this phase it is very important to find the right determination and motivation. You also need to make changes to your lifestyle by introducing new eating habits.

One of the first rules is to start drawing up a program that includes proper nutrition. So, no to flash or restrictive diets. No to do-it-yourself solutions because they are dangerous, but also following a certain regularity in meals can help improve one’s figure. Fasting does not help you lose weight, on the contrary, it worsens your health.

In the diet before the summer it is also important to consume those foods that are rich in nutrients and principles such as vitamins, mineral salts, fibres, etc. We must not neglect any type of meal, starting with breakfast which must be abundant, perhaps based on green tea with some wholemeal rusks. Then there are the mid-morning snacks based on strawberries and other fruit.

Cereals considered weight loss aids cannot be missing since they eliminate excess liquids. Great importance must then be given to vegetables such as carrots, friends of the tan, but also to broccoli and green salad which have a detox effect. It is also advisable to drink a lot which reduces swelling and to practice physical activity: from running to walking to keep fit.

Diet before summer: best supplement

