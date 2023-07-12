How to prepare the dessert with or without alcohol

Sometimes as a topping for vanilla ice cream or with light creams – we love Amarena cherries! The sweet treat is definitely one of the tastiest cherries recipes that every home cook should know. Okay, how can you make Amarena cherries yourself? Can you prepare them without alcohol and how do you make Amarena cherries from the Thermomix?

Amarena cherries add a fruity touch to sweet creams and are a popular topping for vanilla ice cream. The pickled fruits are also often used to bake heavenly cakes and the preparation of the Italian specialty is really super easy. Whether with or without alcohol – we will show you how you can easily and quickly make Amarena cherries yourself.

Make Amarena cherries yourself

After treating ourselves to a refreshing cherry soup, we would now like an ice cream with Amarena cherries. With our recipe absolutely everyone can make delicious and crunchy Amarena cherries themselves. It takes less than 20 minutes to prepare and if stored in a dark, cool place, the Amarena cherries will keep for up to a year. Once you have opened the jar, it is best to consume the Amarena cherries within 4-5 days.

Ingredients for 6 glasses

1.5 kg of cherries 350 grams of sugar 100 ml of amaretto 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract 1 bitter almond flavor

preparation

Wash and stone the cherries. Place the sugar and cherries in a large saucepan and simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until cherry juice has formed, 10-15 minutes. Add the amaretto, lemon juice, vanilla extract and bitter almond flavor to the saucepan and simmer for another 10-12 minutes. The liquid should boil down to a syrupy and somewhat viscous consistency. Pour Amarena cherries into clean, sterilized jars and seal immediately. And that’s it – it’s that easy to make Amarena cherries yourself!

Recipe for amarena cherries without alcohol

So that the children can also enjoy this delicacy, we will show you how to make Amarena cherries yourself without alcohol.

Ingredients

1 kg cherries, pitted 200 g sugar 20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 tbsp vanilla extract 1 bitter almond flavoring A pinch of salt

preparation

Place the cherries, sugar and salt in a large saucepan and simmer, covered, over medium heat for about 15 minutes. Stir every now and then. Add the lime juice, bitter almond flavoring and vanilla extract and simmer for another 10-15 minutes until the liquid has thickened. Pour into clean, sterilized jars and seal tightly. So that the Amarena cherries can be kept longer without alcohol, you can boil them down again for another 20-25 minutes after filling them.

Amarena cherries from the Thermomix

Yes, you can also quickly make Amarena cherries yourself in the Thermomix. The recipe works perfectly with both fresh cherries and cherries from a jar.

Ingredients

700 grams of pitted cherries 350 grams of sugar 100 grams of amaretto 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 bitter almond flavor

preparation

Place cherries and sugar in mixing bowl and cook 5 minutes/Varoma/Reverse/speed 1. Place amaretto, lemon juice, vanilla extract and bitter almond flavoring in mixing bowl and cook 25 minutes/100 degrees/reverse/speed 1. Pour into clean jars and seal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

