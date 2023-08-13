Being outdoors is good but should this activity be done in moderation in the summer to protect ourselves from the risk of stroke and aggression and keep the brain healthy?

According to the latest scientific findings, at least 20 minutes with the wrists in the sun would ensure that women are better protected from the risk of developing osteoporosis with the arrival of menopause. But when is it better to expose yourself to the sun during the hot summer days to avoid annoying or even harmful inconvenience?.

How to preserve our brain in summer. Stroke risk and aggression.

The information contained in this article is to be considered for the sole disclosure purpose and they cannot in any way replace the advice of a professional doctor. In fact, we have always known that there are times when it is always better to protect yourself and avoid exposing yourself to the sun without a hat, glasses and wearing a white cotton T-shirt when we are at the beach. We are referring to the hours that go from 12:00 to 15:30, while for children, the younger they are, the time span extends from around 11:00 to 16:30 in the afternoon. Obviously, to go to the beach it is always a good idea to use the protective cream for the skin in the strength recommended by your doctor.

Sun, friend or our enemy?

Being in the sunlight is good for everyone: males, females, young and old as well as animals. This is because it allows us to develop the vitamin D which is one of the few that we cannot assume through food. The problem, however, remains the ultraviolet rays from the sun which can damage the largest organ of our body: the skin, burning it or, in the long run and in predisposed subjects, also cause skin tumors called melanomas to arise.

Exposure to the sun, especially in the summer, should therefore be done in moderation but it is essential do it because even the lack of vitamin D in our body can cause serious discomfort including fatigue, muscle and bone pain at any age.

Summer and stroke, the difficult relationship

Vitamin D deficiency seems to be associated according to the latest scientific studies also with an increased risk of ischemic stroke: in fact, a seasonal variation in incidence of this pathology: in other words, in the summer it seems that fewer brain strokes occur due to a lack of vitamin D than in the colder season. However, we must still be very careful because if on the one hand the summer period seems to be able to help us against this pathology, on the other it is certain that it does not.

In fact, it should be noted that high temperatures with a high level of humidity can favor the heat stroke which in turn can cause a stroke. It is for this reason that in the hottest hours of the summer and on the hottest days it would be good to avoid making excessive efforts, staying in the heat for too many hours and instead it would also be necessary to hydrate in the right way. And not only! According to the latest studies also of clinical psychology, extreme heat would also lead to neuronal changes that would affect our behavior making us become more aggressive. According to numerous studies, extreme heat is therefore linked to the increase in violent crimes. But because with the scorching heat we become more aggressive? According to the latest medical studies, the high temperature would increase depression, anxiety and post-traumatic disorders mainly in subjects who have already impaired mental health but not only.