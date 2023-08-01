How to Prevent and Manage Motion Sickness: Tips for a More Comfortable Journey

Title: Understanding Motion Sickness: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

Subtitle: Expert tips to make your travels more comfortable

For those who suffer from the so-called ‘car sickness’ every trip can become a nightmare. But where does this feeling come from and how can we stop it? Here’s what to know about it to make the most of your holidays.

When we talk about motion sickness we commonly tend to think that it is a phenomenon that only affects people who travel by car. But it’s not like that. For motion sickness, in the most general sense of the term, it means the malaise that one feels when traveling by any means of transport whether it’s the train, the ship, the plane, the coaches, or the buses. This is why it is also called motion sickness.

The motion sickness, scientific term with which travel sickness is defined, in fact indicates a disruption of our organism which finds itself having to counteract continuous irregular and destabilizing movements. Vomiting, nausea, and dizziness are the most common specific symptoms, which tend to make sufferers feel unpleasant sensations. It is a completely biological and physiological reaction of our body, which responds by becoming defensive from these unusual processes. But let’s find out better what causes it and what it is.

Why do we suffer when we travel? The reasons and symptoms of motion sickness

First of all, it is good to make a distinction on the people who experience this feeling of discomfort. There are those who feel this indisposition every time they have to travel, there are those who are predisposed and those who suffer from it sporadically. This happens precisely because our body undergoes a destabilization of its processes through external factors. It is all, therefore, to be traced back to a balance of functions and systems that regulate our body. In the case of motion sickness, in fact, these suffer a jolt no longer finding harmony with each other.

The first sense to experience a feeling of destabilization is sight. The eyes, if they are intent on looking towards the window, perceive the movement of objects and landscapes outside. Passing before our eyes quickly, our senses feel disbanded for a moment, not finding a logic of linear movement. The others to be involved are proprioceptors, that is, sensory receptors that send us information on the position of our body based on the movements undertaken. In the case of motion sickness, the back resting on the seat while the means of transport is in motion will be a signal of discontinuity for the proprioceptors.

The other signal is given by the vestibular system, or the sensory system that perceives balance. This apparatus is located in the inner ear, thus sending information about the perception of our position. However, our body, while seated and still while traveling, is in motion and even a possibly distorted position can make us feel a sense of heeling and instability. Taken individually, they can also determine or not the power and frequency of motion sickness, but it is together that they actually create the phenomenon.

The discontinuity and inconsistency of the processed information are, in fact, sent to the brain, triggering it immediately a self-defense reaction from our body. For this reason, vomiting can be caused by decompensation of the vestibular system, but shivering, yawning, or excessive sweating can be a response to threats perceived by our nervous system. If everything happens for a bodily reason, however, there are also some precautions that we can take to minimize the feeling of discomfort.

How to deal with motion sickness: useful advice

If motion sickness is a condition over which we don’t have much control as our systems take over, however, we can get involved by directing our body. In fact, we can look for a trick that, in a certain sense, affects the contradictions that our body is experiencing in the moment of full malaise, thus giving a sort of illusion. A practical example is to look at a fixed point in front of us, in such a way that the sense of balance and the sight itself are not distracted by the speed of the external movement. Already if these two senses create a harmony of information, our symptoms subside.

Another helpful tip might be to search for a fixed head position not to swing too much. In this sense, a straight backrest, a pillow, or any other way that can help keep the head still will allow us to feel less out of phase and more in balance with our senses. As well as looking for one position within the means of transport in which we find ourselves that can give a sense of stability. For example, if we are on a ship, it is better to stay in the center rather than at the stern or at the bow, in an airplane, it is better on the wing, and on the train or bus, it is better to sit in the direction of movement and never against it.

By understanding the causes and symptoms of motion sickness, as well as implementing these expert tips, travelers can make their journeys more comfortable and enjoyable. So, next time you plan a trip, be prepared and take control of motion sickness to fully embrace the holiday experience.