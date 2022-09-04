Holidays are sacred. Those who during the summer did not stop for a few days, unplugging on their return, risk the so-called burnouta mental overload that is difficult to manage that leads to psychophysical breakdown if not stopped in time. The syndrome from burnout it is triggered when a professional situation is perceived as exhausting from a psycho-physical point of view. The individual, having no adequate behavioral or cognitive strategy to cope with this feeling of physical and emotional exhaustion, ends up collapsing. Just when with the arrival of autumn he should give his best.

The psychological front According to a research by the HR innovation Practice observatory of the Politecnico di Milano, only 9% of Italian workers say they feel good from a physical, social and emotional point of view in the workplace after returning from vacation. In particular, the the most critical front is the psychological one, for which the strongest impact is given by the so-called work intensification, that is the feeling, after the summer break, of always being in a hurry and running against time. There are also episodes of anxiety and / or stress related, for example, to workload or to conflicting relationships with bosses and colleagues. Four out of ten people report at least one absence from work in the last year due to emotional distress.

Wellness and mental health Building a work environment based on well-being and mental health upon return from holidays is fundamental to promote the well-being of staff and training courses on mental health in the workplace are among the priorities of HR leaders who want to keep the best people and contribute to the success of the company. Regularly submitting questionnaires to employees remains the best way to understand exactly what is going on in their minds. But according to the latest research, there are other methods to follow if you want to build a healthier work environment. The experts at coachhub, which specializes in digital coaching, suggest 3 developed by the American Psychological Association. Here they are: See also Vitamin B6: an effective remedy for anxiety, stress and depression

1. Leave your employees free to decide where, when and how to work The reasons why they do not like flexible forms of work can vary from company to company, but basically we can reduce them to two aspects: fear and control. If they can’t see you, then they assume you’re not doing what you should be doing. According to what we read, “we need to find a way to trust our employees and at the same time win their trust”. Especially in a period of relaxation, after holidays and vacations.

2. Develop programs and policies to support mental health Much of what determines success depends on how engaged employees are. When employees are unmotivated because they are returning from a dream vacation by the sea, engagement in daily activities takes a drastic drop. And this has a huge cost to companies in terms of money. While establishing programs and policies to support employee mental health requires a budget, the cost is negligible compared to reduced productivity, lack of innovation, lack of interest, absenteeism and other problems that result from lack of involvement of people. Programs that promote well-being at work and a workplace that cares for people can go a long way in ensuring a satisfying professional life for workers.

3. Diversity does not necessarily imply inclusion Many companies talk about diversity, but few get concrete results. As coach Kaveh Mir points out, diversity does not necessarily imply inclusion. Sometimes, we have diversity, but not inclusion. Diversity means having everyone around the table; inclusion means that everyone feels they can speak freely. See also Chewing cardamom seeds: properties, benefits and contraindications

The benefits of digital coaching for well-being and mental health Digital coaching is a powerful asset for organizations that intend to promote the well-being of their employees after returning from vacation. As a report commissioned by CoachHub and produced by Forrester Consulting demonstrates, there are several great advantages that coaching brings to the well-being of employees, first of all: higher morale after a period of detachment and greater openness to business processes and to change policies. More generally, the report indicates how on-demand coaching improves the performance of individuals and organizations. According to the study, companies that have used the one-on-one coaching platform for three years AI-powered CoachHub developed a 260% ROI, a net present value of $ 3.3 million, productivity gains of up to $ 115.9 million, a 3-5% improvement in the ability to retain talents and the saving of 1 hour of HR time for each employee.

