How to prevent cardiovascular damage – breaking latest news

Cholesterol, triglycerides, hypertension, diabetes, familial predisposition, age, sex. They are the best known cardiovascular risk factors, i.e. how much the probability that in the course of our life we ​​can experience events affecting the heart and circulation, such as heart attacks or strokes, can increase. But beyond a generic knowledge, how much do we really know about these risk factors and what do we do to reduce them? We asked the readers of breaking latest news/salute with a questionnaire, the results of which will be discussed in a meeting in Sala Buzzati in Corriere della Sera on 20 September at 5.30 pm and streamed on courier.it and on the Corriere Salute Facebook page on 22 September at 3.00 pm. It will be an opportunity to clarify these issues with Giuseppe Derosa, (Head of the Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases Center of the University of Pavia and of the Regional Center of Dyslipidemia and Atherosclerosis at the Irccs Foundation of the San Matteo Hospital in Pavia), Massimo Grimaldi (Director of the UOC of Cardiology and UTIC of the Miulli Hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti and President-elect of Anmco), and Pasquale Perrone Filardi, President of the Italian Car diology Professor of cardiovascular system diseases, Federico II University of Naples.
You can participate in the event as a public in Sala Buzzati by sending an email to depositicorrieresalute@rcs.it
The meeting will take place with the unconditional contribution of Domp

July 20, 2023 (change July 20, 2023 | 1:43 pm)

